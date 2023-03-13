Brunch at the Castle: My Review of Divan Restaurant & Bar in Midtown Atlanta

Photo by @ServingLooksATL

Hey, my fellow foodies! I'm back with a brunch review you won't want to miss. I hit up the newly relocated Divan Restaurant & Bar in Midtown Atlanta, and let me tell you, it was a brunch fit for a queen.

Let's start with the location. The Castle is an epic building, and the inside of Divan is just as jaw-dropping. The decor is all about those Persian and Mediterranean vibes, making it the perfect spot for a fancy brunch or a fun gathering with your squad.

But enough about the ambiance, let's get to the good stuff - the food! I had the pleasure of tasting some seriously delicious menu items. First up, the Spicy Shrimp. These babies were coated in a tandoori spice rub that had my taste buds dancing with delight. And don't even get me started on the refreshing cucumber yogurt on the side.

Next up, the Duck Leg Confit. Oh my gosh, this dish was a masterpiece. The crispy duck, the sour cherry chutney, the herb salad, and that heavenly -oh my!

The Pancake was another showstopper. I'm talking Persian sweet crème, saffron orange zest, sour cherry jam, and grand marnier reduction all coming together to make a sweet and tangy flavor explosion. And let's not forget the lamb bacon, which was the perfect savory complement.

And the Spice Roasted Double-Cut Lamb Rib Chops & Eggs with Divan salad and naan bread? Let's just say I'm still dreaming about it. The lamb was cooked to perfection and that spice rub was just the right amount of zing. And the naan bread was a soft and fluffy dream, perfect for soaking up those egg yolks.

Now, let's chat about the drinks. I started with the classic mimosas, which were solid. But then I tried the "Divan Sapphire," a gorgeously blue concoction made with house-made lemonade, blue liqueur, and champagne. It was the perfect mix of sweet and tangy, and I could've sipped on it all day.

So, what's the final verdict? Divan Restaurant & Bar is a must-visit for all you brunch lovers out there. The food, drinks, service, and atmosphere are all top-notch. And let's be real, who doesn't want to brunch in a freakin' castle? Make sure you book your reservation ahead of time though, because this place is bound to be a hot spot. Trust me, you won't regret it!

Check out Divan Restaurant & Bar in Midtown Atlanta and let them know ServingLooksATL sent you!