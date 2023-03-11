Join the Giving Day Event: Visit McDonald's Today to Support Atlanta's Ronald McDonald House Charities!

Photo by @ServingLooksATL

Hey foodies! I have some exciting news to share with you all today. McDonald's is holding its first-ever Giving Day Event to celebrate the 44th anniversary of Atlanta's first Ronald McDonald House Charities, and I highly encourage you to participate!

Over 270 local McDonald's restaurants across Atlanta are participating in this event, and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, they will donate a portion of all sales to Atlanta RMHC. This is an excellent opportunity to enjoy some delicious food while also supporting a great cause.

As a food influencer, I am always looking for ways to give back to my community, and this Giving Day Event is the perfect opportunity to do just that. By simply visiting your local McDonald's restaurant today, you can help provide much-needed resources to families with sick children in the Atlanta area.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is a fantastic organization that provides temporary housing for families with sick children who are receiving medical treatment. The donation that McDonald's is making to Atlanta RMHC will go a long way in supporting these families during difficult times.

Not only is this event a chance to make a positive impact, but it's also a great example of how large corporations can use their resources and influence to give back to their local communities. McDonald's has a long-standing commitment to giving back, and I'm thrilled to see them partnering with RMHC to make a difference in Atlanta.

So foodies, let's come together and show our support by visiting our local McDonald's restaurants today, March 11th, for the Giving Day Event. Don't forget to share your experience on social media using the hashtags #McDGivingDayEvent