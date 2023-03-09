Aye Tea Elle Tapas: The Ultimate Spot for Ladies Night Out

Photo by @ServingLooksATL

Hey, restaurant lovers! I had an incredible experience last Friday at Aye Tea Elle Tapas, and I couldn't wait to share it with you all. If you're looking for a fun night out with your girls, then you HAVE to check out this place!

I brought my mom all the way from Baton Rouge, LA, for Ladies Night, and we had an absolute blast. The drink specials were on point with $10 martinis all day long, and the complimentary valet parking made our night even more convenient. The DJ was playing all our favorite old-school tunes, and the ambiance was perfect for a night out with the girls, with dim lighting and cozy seating.

But let's talk about the food because that's what really stole the show! My favorite dishes of the night were the fried lobster tail with mac and cheese and the snapper nuggets. The lobster tail was perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and the mac and cheese was creamy and delicious. And the snapper nuggets were the perfect bite-sized treats, with just the right amount of seasoning. The best part? The kitchen is open late!

I want to give a huge shoutout to Aye Tea Elle Tapas for showing my mom and me such an amazing time. We had so much fun that my mom is already planning to come back for her 65th birthday celebration. Ladies, make sure you add this to your Friday night plans - you won't regret it!

So, have you been to a Ladies Night lately? If not, then head over to Aye Tea Elle Tapas and let them know that @ServingLooksATL sent you!