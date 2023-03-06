Chopt Launches Custom Warm Bowls: Build Your Own with a Variety of Bases, Proteins, Toppings, and Dressings!

Photo by @ServingLooksATL

Hey there, salad lovers! Have you heard the exciting news? Chopt has just launched their Custom Warm Bowls, and they are a game-changer! I recently visited Chopt to try out their new warm bowls, and I must say, I was thoroughly impressed.

The best part about Chopt's Custom Warm Bowls is the flexibility they offer. You get to choose your base, protein, toppings, and dressing, which means that the possibilities are endless. I built my warm bowl from scratch, and I loved the variety of options available. Some of the toppings I added to my bowl were warm roasted chicken, tortilla chips, grape tomatoes, avocado, black beans, and marinated kale. It was an explosion of flavors in every bite!

One of the things I appreciate about Chopt is their commitment to using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. They take pride in their ingredients and are dedicated to providing their customers with the best possible experience. And the warm bowls are no exception - each ingredient is carefully selected and prepared to perfection.

What I love about Chopt's warm bowls is that they're not just healthy, but also comforting and satisfying. They're perfect for those cold winter days when you want something warm and hearty. And the best part is that you can customize your bowl to suit your taste buds.

So, if you're looking for a healthy, delicious, and customizable meal, head on over to Chopt and try out their Custom Warm Bowls. They have six locations across Atlanta, including North Buckhead, Ansley Mall, Toco Hills, East Cobb, Peachtree Corners, and Dunwoody. Which toppings would you add to your bowl? Let me know in the comments below! And don't forget to like this post if you're planning on trying out Chopt's Custom Warm Bowls soon. And while you're at it, check out @choptsalad and let them know @ServingLooksATL sent you!