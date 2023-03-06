Superica Restaurant in Ashford Lane: A Tex-Mex Delight in Dunwoody, Georgia. A Ford Fry Restaurant

As someone who enjoys good food and loves trying out new restaurants, I was thrilled to hear about the opening of Superica in Ashford Lane in Dunwoody, Georgia. Superica is a Tex-Mex restaurant that has gained quite a reputation in the Atlanta area for its delicious food and vibrant atmosphere.

When I arrived at Superica, I was immediately struck by the restaurant's lively decor. The walls were adorned with bright colors and quirky artwork, and the seating was cozy and inviting. I could tell right away that this was a place where people came to have fun and enjoy great food.

The menu at Superica is packed with tempting options, from classic Tex-Mex dishes like enchiladas and fajitas to more unique offerings like the crispy avocado tacos and the smoked chicken tortilla soup. I started off with a round of margaritas, which were some of the best I've ever had. The tequila was perfectly balanced with the lime and agave, and the salt rim was just the right amount of salty.

For my main course, I decided to try the beef fajitas, which came sizzling hot off the grill. The beef was perfectly seasoned and cooked to perfection, and the onions and peppers added a nice crunch and sweetness to the dish. I also loved the homemade flour tortillas, which were soft and chewy and the perfect vessel for the fajita meat.

One of the things that really sets Superica apart from other Tex-Mex restaurants in the area is the attention to detail in every dish. Each ingredient is carefully sourced and prepared to ensure that the flavors are bold and authentic. The chefs at Superica clearly take pride in their craft, and it shows in every dish they serve.

Overall, I had a fantastic experience at Superica and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a fun and delicious dining experience in the Dunwoody area. Whether you're a fan of classic Tex-Mex dishes or are looking to try something new and unique, Superica is sure to impress. So why not gather some friends, head on over to Ashford Lane, and give it a try for yourself? You won't be disappointed!

