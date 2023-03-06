Dunwoody, GA

Exciting News for Chicken Lovers! New Superchix Location Now Open in Dunwoody, GA

Hello fellow foodies!

I am excited to share some amazing news with you all. Superchix has just opened a brand new location in Dunwoody, Georgia, and I can confidently say that this is one chicken joint you won't want to miss!

Superchix is known for their commitment to using fresh, high-quality ingredients, and making everything from scratch every day. Their chicken is perfectly cooked, and their sides are just as delicious.

Here's what you can expect from their menu:

Chicken Sandwiches: You can't go wrong with their classic chicken sandwich, but I highly recommend trying their Nashville Hot or Bacon Ranch varieties.

Chicken Tenders: Their tenders are crispy and juicy, and come with your choice of dipping sauce.

Salads: If you're looking for a healthier option, their salads are a great choice. Try their Southwest or Caesar salad for a flavor-packed meal.Sides: Their crinkle-cut fries are a must-try, but their cole slaw and mac & cheese are also fantastic.

Milkshakes: What sets Superchix's milkshakes apart is their thickness and creaminess. They are hand-spun to order, resulting in a smooth and indulgent texture that perfectly complements the savory flavors of their chicken sandwiches and tenders. Superchix's custard milkshakes are made with their signature frozen custard, which is a creamy, dense and delicious.

Superchix has something for everyone, including gluten-free options and a kids' menu. Plus, their new Dunwoody location is conveniently located at 1234 Ashford Dunwoody Road, making it the perfect spot for lunch, dinner, or even catering for your next event.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to try Superchix's mouthwatering chicken dishes. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.

Happy eating!

Warm Regards,
Skylar Mclean, MBA
CEO and Founder
ServingLooksATL.com

