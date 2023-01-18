Sometimes you just need to let your hair down to eat, drink, and 💨 GOOD on the weekend! Check out @zari.cafe for the ULTIMATE Atlanta brunch experince. With all of your brunch favorites like chicken and waffles, fish, & shrimp and grits! They also have mimosas and a full bar!
AND Zari Cafe turns into ONE big party after hours!
Check out Zari Cafe and let them know @ServingLooksATL sent you!
Have you brunched lately?
Zari Cafe for Weekend Brunch and Mimosas in Buckhead Atlanta
Tupelo Honey Cafe': Southern, Scratch-made Lunch, Brunch, and Dinner for National Southern Food Day!
Hey! Come with me to @tupelohoneycafe 🍯 to eat some of my favorites for National Southern Food Day! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Foodie Content Creator | Skylar (@servinglooksatl) 📍Tupelo Honey Cafe - a Southern, scratch-made restaurant serving brunch, lunch, and supper.When you go to @tupelohoneycafe let them know @ServingLooksATL sent you!What’s your favorite Southern Dish?Read full story
Crumbl Cookies Caramel Shortbread Featuring @TWIX®!
Hey come with me to try the @CrumblCookies Caramel Shortbread featuring @TWIX®! #sponsored View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Foodie Content Creator | Skylar (@servinglooksatl) They are buttery sugar cookies bursting with chopped Twix® pieces, then smothered with a gooey layer of caramel, sweet milk chocolate, and a sprinkle of chopped Twix®. Take one bite to say hello. Take one bite to savor the flavor. Take one bite to say goodbyeWould you try one?Read full story
Don Cosmé : Made With 100% Weber Blue Agave and is Perfect for Fireside Sipping.
I am loving these festive and super cute cocktails made with @doncosmetequila . I am loving these festive and super cute cocktails made with @doncosmetequila . Don Cosmé is made with 100% Weber blue agave and is perfect for fireside sipping. You can find the Don Cosmé Yappy Holiday cocktail and many delicious savory creations at @metrofreshatl! Have you tried Don Cosmé Tequila yet? Blanco flavor notes: vanilla, herbs, pear and agave. Must be 21+ to enjoy. Drink responsibly. Don Cosmé is made with 100% Weber blue agave and is perfect for fireside sipping.You can find the Don Cosmé Yappy Holiday cocktail and many delicious savory creations at @metrofreshatl! Have you tried Don Cosmé Tequila yet?Blanco flavor notes: vanilla, herbs, pear and agave.Must be 21+ to enjoy. Drink responsibly.Read full story
Klora: Support Your Gut and Immune Health
Have you heard of this one WEIRD Ingredient that can help support your gut and immune health? New research has shown that the gut-body connection has a massive role in our immune system. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Foodie Content Creator | Skylar (@servinglooksatl) Turns out that breastfed babies grew into healthier adults because of the different microbiomes. This has been theorized to happen because of something called 2’FL which acts like a prebiotic in the gut and was originally discovered in human breast milk. Klora’s prebiotic contains this powerful 2’fl that acts on the gut to help support the microbiome and immune health If you want to have a strong immune system, it is paramount that you start taking care of your gut health. An unbalanced microbiota can lead to infections, disease, and even accelerated aging so…Strengthen your defenses by supporting your gut with KLORA’s GUT-RENEW, now 50% off at getklora.comRead full story
Garnet Gal's: Organic Coffee and Bakery in Buckhead Atlanta for National Gourmet Coffee Day!
Happy #NationalGourmetCoffeeDay ☕ ! Today I am sipping at @garnetgalsatl , an organic coffee shop, and bakery in Buckhead Atlanta. Garnet Gal's pastries are baked fresh daily with love. The treats are made with freshly milled organic wheat, grains, and beans. Plus so many other goodies! I'll be back to try their lunch options! Check out @garnetgalsatl and let them know @ServingLooksATL sent you. Are you a coffee lover? What's your coffee order? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Foodie Content Creator | Skylar (@servinglooksatl)Read full story
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"
#Sponsored Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses" an event on August 8 that demonstrated how multisensory environments can support individual well-being, spark creativity, and create unforgettable experiences at their new Regional Collaboration hub. Guests explored trends in art, design, and culinary experiences via a multi-sensory cocktail hour with fifteen hubs including my top three: ● Rose Kiss - An unexpected yet delightful surprise that captured the power of spherification as I drank from the rose. The Rose Kiss was as delicious as it was aesthetically pleasing and had a crimson sphere bursting with lychee and vodka that I enjoyed very much.Read full story
Alon's Bakery and Market, an European-style Eatery and Market, Launches Brunch
Alon's Bakery and Market is serving up European-style, handcrafted baked goods and foods and has the quaintest of markets. They are known for using fresh ingredients, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and fine chocolates. I truly felt like I was in a European market. Some of the goodies offered are baked bread, cakes, pastries, cookies, cheeses, lunch, and brunch. I will be back to try the Challah and lunch options. I visited the Buckhead location, located in Phipps Plaza, for brunch. I highly recommend Alon's Bakery and Market for a lovely weekend brunch, especially with friends or loved ones. Here is what I tried at Alon's Bakery and Market.Read full story
ATL Seafood Bags: An Atlanta, Louisiana Mixture
ATL Seafood Bags is serving up a scrumptious mixture of Atlanta and Louisiana flavors. You can find them on Fridays at Atlantucky Brewing from 3 pm until 9 pm. The owner and chef is from Atlanta and puts her spin on recipes passed down from her grandmother, a New Orleans native! The menu has quite a range and has everything from seafood boils and egg rolls to Po Boys and Southern-fried baskets. There is surely an option for every taste. Below is what I tried at ATL Seafood Bags:Read full story
Mary Mac's Tea Room: Atlanta's Dining Room
Mary Mac's Team Room is serving up delicious, Southern comfort food with a side history in a very niche space. The restaurant was deemed Atlanta's Dining Room by the Georgia House of Representatives in House Resolution 477. Mary Mac was first opened in 1945 by Mary MacKenzie, an icon, at a time when women opening restaurants was unheard of. The torch was then passed down to Margaret Lupo, then to John Ferrell and Hank Thompson, etc.Read full story
Skitor's Boiling Pots in Atlanta: Authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood
Skitor's Boiling Pots is serving up authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood right in Atlanta. This is a family-owned and operated business with the boiled seafood being served with love and care by Marine Corps Veteran Brian Griffin (aka Skitor) and wife Keon. Skitor's Boiling Pots is available for catering, pop-up boils and events. Skitor’s Boiling Pots have had pop-ups boils in numerous locations including Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Slidell, and Atlanta alongside his loving wife, son, uncle-in-law, and more family members.Read full story
White Bull Rolls Out New Aperitivo Hour Menu
White Bull has just launched a new, Aperitivo Hour Menu that is a sweet deal. Their new menu consists of Antipasta, exclusive cocktails, vermouth flights, and $10 pasta every day from 4pm until 6pm. The Antipasta, or Sfizi, on the menu during my visit was roasted broccolini, mortadella, marinated beets, crispy potatoes, asparagus, and charred baby gem lettuce priced at just $7 each. The $10 pastas were mafalde, perciatelli, and spaghetti. There was a selection of beer ranging from $4 to $7 and glasses of wine ranging from $9 and $15. The specialty cocktails were Aperol Spitz, Spumoni, Americano, Alpiine Schorle, and Pirlo Spritz and just $10 each. I recommend White Bull's new Aperitivo Hour Menu for those who want to try a wide variety of delicious items while not breaking the bank. This is also a menu Dad would enjoy fo Father's Day.Read full story
Itala Pizza: Authentic Napoletana Pizza in Duluth, GA
Itala Pizza for delicious, authentic Napoletana pizza. This is the same pizza you would find in Italy. The quality ingredients make their pizza stand out: San Marzano tomatoes, Caputo Italian flour, extra virgin olive oil, and buffalo mozzarella that arrives weekly from Italy! The menu has three categories: Insalata (Salad), Pizza Tradizionale Napoletana, and Dolci (Dessert). The salad options are the americano salad, Italiano salad, and Caprese. Currently, there are eleven types of pizza: Bellucci - vegetarian, Margherita, Sorrento, Toscana, Milano - meat lovers, Leonardo, capri verdure - vegetarian, pomodoro, bianca - vegetarian, marinara - vegetarian, and tthe personalizzare ( toppings). For dessert, you can choose from gelato/Italian ice cream, torte/cake, or cannoli. I recommend Itala Pizza for Napoletana Specialities, great food, and a great time. This is also a wonderful place to take Dad for Father's Day. Want to know what I tried at Itala Pizza? Keep reading:Read full story
Saints and Council: Where Good Friends Come Together
Saints and Council is a great spot for good friends to get together over craft dishes, cocktails, and conversation (and no agenda) to spend as much time as they want in a relaxed environment. The atmosphere is the perfect blend of work and play and is located in the heart of Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta. Inside Saints and Council you will find modern-day decor, impressive vaulted ceilings, a warm fireplace, a fully stocked bar, and dinner tables that remind you of home. Outside there is an airy patio featuring a fireplace and greenery. I recommend Saints and Council for an elevated date night, weekend with friends, after-work socializing, and the perfect spot to take Dad to on Fathers's Day What I tried at Saints and Council:Read full story
Red Pepper Taqueria in Buckhead: Where the Fiesta Never Ends
Fried Lobster Tail at Red Pepper Taqueria in Buckhead@ServingLooksATL. Are you craving tacos? I tried Red Pepper Taqueria in Buckhead. Red Pepper is one place where the party keeps going. I love going here on a Taco Tuesday. This is the perfect spot for hanging out with friends or letting your hair down after work over specialty margaritas and handcrafted tacos.Read full story
Forks and Flavors Refreshes for Spring at Influencer, Blogger, and Media Event
I attended the Forks and Flavors Influencer, Blogger, and Media Event in which I sampled their new Spring menu curated by Chef David. We also sampled craft cocktails by Co-owner and husband Darnell and awesome Black-Owned alcohol brands. This event was particularly exciting because Forks and Flavors was featured on Food Network's "Restaurant Impossible" alongside Chef Irvine. I highly recommend Forks and Flavors for date night, birthday celebrations, brunch on the weekends, and supporting a local Black-Owned business. Also an awesome place to treat Dad on Father's Day. The bar consists of more than eighty percent of Black-owned alcohol brands - great for expanding your palate. Forks and Flavors also has a great, local partnership with KSU providing employment opportunities and experiences.Read full story
Insight: A Virtual Ballistics Experience
Insight Virtual BallisticsInstagram.com/ServingLooksATL. I tried out Insight Virtual Ballistics in West Midtown Atlanta. They are located across from Top Golf and provide virtual shooting simulations without the live ammunition. I loved the quotes from floor to wall as soon as you walk in with my favorite being: "The loudest one in the room is the weakest in the room"Read full story
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar: Comfort Food in a Relaxed, Lodge-Styled Environment in Dunwoody, Georgia
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Dunwoody@ServingLooksATL. Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar is serving up delicious comfort food in a niche, relaxed, lodge-styled environment. I visited the Dunwoody location, next to Perimeter Mall. As soon as you walk up you are greeted by a red fire hydrant with a glass case showcasing the restaurant's specials. This was the perfect restaurant to enjoy on a lazy Sunday afternoon. The cozy leather hightops and cushioned booths provided the right amount of comfort as I prepared to dig into my meal. Each table had a painted dog paw on it.Read full story
Restaurant Holmes: Small plates in Iconic Jones House In Alpharetta, Georgia.
Restaurant Holmes is serving unique small plates with local fresh ingredients, a seasonal menu, and craft beverages in the iconic "The Jones House" in Alpharetta. Per sign in 1914: " 'The Jones House', a craftsman style home was built for Will Jones and his wife May Jackson Jones at (the) cost of $515.00. In July, 2018, Restaurant Holmes opened in Jones House becoming the City Center's development's first tenant to open." I loved the sunny porch, the large floor to wall mural of the wolf, and the "keep the vibes" fluorescent neon sign which made the perfect photo opportunity. There was also an orange statue of Buddha that you can rub for good luck and an out-of-this-world "To Mars" panel art. One thing that was really cool was an ice cube engraved with "Holmes". This would be a great spot for a cozy date night or a family get-together.Read full story
Tiger K Cupbob: Korean street-style eats
Tiger K Cupbob is serving up Korean street-style eats in the coolest of spots in Duluth. As soon as you walk in you are greeted with the most majestic mural of tiger which was an awesome photo op! What I loved most about this restaurant is that each dish is individually prepared with love, reasonably priced, and came out fast! You can expand your palate by trying a range of unique, Korean dishes without breaking the bank or the fuss of a super crowded restaurant.Read full story
