Alon's Bakery and Market, an European-style Eatery and Market, Launches Brunch

Alon's Bakery and Market is serving up European-style, handcrafted baked goods and foods and has the quaintest of markets. They are known for using fresh ingredients, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and fine chocolates. I truly felt like I was in a European market. Some of the goodies offered are baked bread, cakes, pastries, cookies, cheeses, lunch, and brunch. I will be back to try the Challah and lunch options. I visited the Buckhead location, located in Phipps Plaza, for brunch. I highly recommend Alon's Bakery and Market for a lovely weekend brunch, especially with friends or loved ones. Here is what I tried at Alon's Bakery and Market.

A twice-baked Croissant that was soft, flaky, and a must-try. French Toast of custard soaked Alon's brioche served with red berry compote. All American breakfast with two cage-free eggs scrambled with cheese and whole-wheat toast. Smoked turkey avocado and cheddar cheese omelet. Both entrees were served with cheddar Logan Turnpike Mill grits. I also had the Moroccan lamb sausage which was extremely delicious. I ended my visit with a caramel cappuccino, vanilla espresso, and freshly baked chocolate pecan miniature cookies.

Features to look forward to at Alon's Bakery and Market. Online ordering is available at alons.com for breakfast, lunch, hors-d'oeuvres, party foods, bakery, and giftable items. Planning a special event? Let Alon's do the catering. Call 404 978 2601 for more information. Check out their other locations in Morningside Atlanta and Dunwoody, Georgia.

