ATL Seafood Bags: An Atlanta, Louisiana Mixture

ATL Seafood Bags @ServingLooksATL

ATL Seafood Bags is serving up a scrumptious mixture of Atlanta and Louisiana flavors. You can find them on Fridays at Atlantucky Brewing from 3 pm until 9 pm. The owner and chef is from Atlanta and puts her spin on recipes passed down from her grandmother, a New Orleans native! The menu has quite a range and has everything from seafood boils and egg rolls to Po Boys and Southern-fried baskets. There is surely an option for every taste. Below is what I tried at ATL Seafood Bags:

I started with the seafood boil that had crawfish, shrimp, sausage, boiled egg, and potatoes. Then I tried the Signature Salmon Burger served on a buttery grilled brioche bun, with lettuce, and tomatoes, and drizzled in a creamy cajun sauce. Afterward, I had a Seafood Egg Roll stuffed with shrimp, and crab then drenched in a creamy Cajun sauce. I wrapped up with the Shrimp Po'Boy on a grilled buttery French bread, lettuce, tomatoes, creamy cajun sauce or remoulade sauce.

Catch ATL Seafood Bags at the Juneteenth Festival today, Saturday, and Sunday. They were recently highlighted as a featured vendor at Taste Urban Atlanta. They are also available on Uber Eats from 3 pm to 9 pm on Fridays.

Do you have an upcoming event? Make yours one to remember. ATL Seafood Bags is available for catering, pop-ups, personal chef services, corporate luncheons, brewery pop-ups, and more! This would be a delicious treat for Dad for Father's Day. Be sure to follow ATL Seafood Bags to stay updated on their schedule.

If you go let them know @ServingLooksATL sent you!