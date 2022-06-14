Atlanta, GA

White Bull Rolls Out New Aperitivo Hour Menu

White Bull has just launched a new, Aperitivo Hour Menu that is a sweet deal. Their new menu consists of Antipasta, exclusive cocktails, vermouth flights, and $10 pasta every day from 4pm until 6pm. The Antipasta, or Sfizi, on the menu during my visit was roasted broccolini, mortadella, marinated beets, crispy potatoes, asparagus, and charred baby gem lettuce priced at just $7 each. The $10 pastas were mafalde, perciatelli, and spaghetti. There was a selection of beer ranging from $4 to $7 and glasses of wine ranging from $9 and $15. The specialty cocktails were Aperol Spitz, Spumoni, Americano, Alpiine Schorle, and Pirlo Spritz and just $10 each. I recommend White Bull's new Aperitivo Hour Menu for those who want to try a wide variety of delicious items while not breaking the bank. This is also a menu Dad would enjoy fo Father's Day.

What I tried on White Bull's Aperitivo Hour Menu. I started with the Aperol Spitz which had Aperol, prosecco, and soda. Then I tried the Americano made with carpano bitter, carpano classic, and vermouth, and soda. For Sfizi I tried the roasted broccolini and it came with caesar and crumbs - very savory and delicious. I also had the asparagus served with parmesan and a sunny-side-up egg. I ended my visit with two pasta. The first was spaghetti, cacio e pepe. I ended my visit mafalde, a carbonara.

White Bull is a part of the Porchetta Group, an Atlanta-based Italian concept Hospitality Group along with Grana, Bastone, and Alici Oyster BaFollow @ServingLooksATL and @whitebullatl if you are hungry for more! Which cocktail and which dish would you try?

