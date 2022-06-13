Itala Pizza: Authentic Napoletana Pizza in Duluth, GA

Itala Pizza @ServingLooksATL

Itala Pizza for delicious, authentic Napoletana pizza. This is the same pizza you would find in Italy. The quality ingredients make their pizza stand out: San Marzano tomatoes, Caputo Italian flour, extra virgin olive oil, and buffalo mozzarella that arrives weekly from Italy! The menu has three categories: Insalata (Salad), Pizza Tradizionale Napoletana, and Dolci (Dessert). The salad options are the americano salad, Italiano salad, and Caprese. Currently, there are eleven types of pizza: Bellucci - vegetarian, Margherita, Sorrento, Toscana, Milano - meat lovers, Leonardo, capri verdure - vegetarian, pomodoro, bianca - vegetarian, marinara - vegetarian, and tthe personalizzare ( toppings). For dessert, you can choose from gelato/Italian ice cream, torte/cake, or cannoli. I recommend Itala Pizza for Napoletana Specialities, great food, and a great time. This is also a wonderful place to take Dad for Father's Day. Want to know what I tried at Itala Pizza? Keep reading:

I started with the Caprése salad which had fresh, ripe tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil. Then I had the Italiano Salad with a spring mix, crumbled blue cheese, honey roasted pecans, blueberries, and apricot dressing. Next, I tried the Margherita Pizza which had fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, and fresh garlic. I also had the Sorrento pizza with pepperoni, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, and fresh garlic. The sweet ending was the Voga Italian Gelato an authentic Italian Ice Cream. I also tried the Cannoli with vanilla cream filling, garnished with chocolate chips and pistachios and made fresh daily.

Features to look forward to at Itala Pizza. Personal pizzas are just $9.99 Mondays through Friday from 11 am until 4 pm. Enjoy your pizza on the warm and sunny patio. Beer and wine are also available. Ample, free parking. Make a Day out of it and do a little shopping before or after at the surrounding retailers: T.J. Maxx, Ross, and Five Below.

