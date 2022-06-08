Forks and Flavors Refreshes for Spring at Influencer, Blogger, and Media Event

Forks and Flavors @ServingLooksATL

I attended the Forks and Flavors Influencer, Blogger, and Media Event in which I sampled their new Spring menu curated by Chef David. We also sampled craft cocktails by Co-owner and husband Darnell and awesome Black-Owned alcohol brands. This event was particularly exciting because Forks and Flavors was featured on Food Network's "Restaurant Impossible" alongside Chef Irvine. I highly recommend Forks and Flavors for date night, birthday celebrations, brunch on the weekends, and supporting a local Black-Owned business. Also an awesome place to treat Dad on Father's Day. The bar consists of more than eighty percent of Black-owned alcohol brands - great for expanding your palate. Forks and Flavors also has a great, local partnership with KSU providing employment opportunities and experiences.

Next are the items we tried on the Spring menu. The appetizers were Korean Fried Shrimp, Smokey Bourbon Wings, and Wonton Beef Empanadas The entrees were Georgia Peach Barbecue Short Rib, Miso Crusted Flounder, and Creole Shrimp and Grits. The dessert was Strawberry Cheesecake Cobbler. We sipped on four signature cocktails. Black Owned Long Island with Du Nord Gin, Anteel Tequila, and Victor George Vodka. Nyak French Margarita with Nyak Cognac, lime, and orange juice. Blount Wine Therapy in White or Red. Red Lady Rum Punch.

Features to look forward to at Forks and Flavors. Enjoy $3 tacos and $5 margaritas on Taco Tuesdays. Whiskey Wednesdays enjoy scotch flights at just $35. New dish alert: sweet heat chicken sandwich with honey hot sauce, white balsamic slaw, and pickled cucumbers. On the weekends enjoy Saturday soul brunch and Sunday Fun day brunch with an exclusive DJ! Be sure to check out their in-house seasonings like smokey mesquite bbq and pier perfect.

