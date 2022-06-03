Insight: A Virtual Ballistics Experience

Insight Virtual Ballistics Instagram.com/ServingLooksATL

I tried out Insight Virtual Ballistics in West Midtown Atlanta. They are located across from Top Golf and provide virtual shooting simulations without the live ammunition. I loved the quotes from floor to wall as soon as you walk in with my favorite being: "The loudest one in the room is the weakest in the room"

As you walk into the main simulation areas there is a wall of classic arms including one from 1923! Also, the bar was fully stocked and quite impressive - the bar area is framed with a jumbo replica of a firearm. I felt safe knowing that is a place that is beginner-friendly and helps the individual become more skilled and comfortable with carrying. The owners also let us know that they provide police training as well.

Training I tried at Insight Virtual Balistic. The first scenario was Laser Shot Simulations including CQC Alpha and Course of Fire. This room also had blue lighting and a beautiful glass chandelier. Next was desert training. Then I tried the Zero Firearm simulation. Last I tried Mallard Madness which is similar to a duck hunting scenario

I highly Insight Virtual Ballistics recommend for company outings, couples date nights, and if you are looking for something different to do in the city. Features to look for at Insight Virtual Ballistics. They show the game on large screens in the virtual shooting area. Perfect for winding down with a drink from the full bar and/or with a flatbread with friends. Perfect place to take Dad for Father’s Day!

