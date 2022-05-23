Iron Hill Brewery Refreshes for Spring

Fish and Chips @ServingLooksATL

Iron Hill Brewery is serving up a fresh, new Spring menu! I tried the Buckhead location. Iron Hill features an on-site craft brewing facility and scratch kitchen, pairing the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. I was excited to know the beer is brewed in-house, literally twenty feet away from the tables. Some of the signature beers on tap that I sampled were the Iron Hill Light Lager and the Vienna Red Lager. The machinery can be seen behind a glass wall and is super cool to look at. They also have cocktails.

What I tried at Iron Hill Brewery. Fried chicken sandwich that had bread and butter pickles, IPA siracha ranch, on a potato roll and served with fries. Meat trio hearth-baked pizza that had andouille sausage, pepperoni, bacon, tomato sauce, and mozzarella. Fish and chips brewhouse entree which was a Vienna Red Lager-battered haddock served with french fries, coleslaw, and remoulade sauce. I tried two signature appetizers. Buffalo chicken egg rolls of marinated chicken, carrots, Monterey jack, cheddar, blue cheese dressing, and buffalo sauce. Chicken wings with buffalo served with celery and blue cheese dressing.

Features to look out for at Iron Hill Brewery. Late-night happy hour Wednesdays through Thursdays from 9 pm to 10 pm and Fridays 9p to 1 pm where you will find specials like five dollar sliders and two dollars off standard pours of beer. Trivia night every Wednesday night from 7 pm until 9 pm and it is FREE to play! Patio dining with plenty of space and fresh air. King of the Hill Rewards Club where twenty dollars gets you a lifetime of perks!

