BLU Seafood House: All You Can Eat Crab Legs and Other Seafood Dishes with a Southern Twist

Cirque Blu Seafood House is serving up the most delicious seafood dishes with a Southern twist in West Midtown. What I loved the most about this restaurant was the upscale environment-the bar is lined with gold seats as you walk to your table. The food menu is broken down into the following categories: appetizers, oyster bar, steamers, soup and salads, burgers, surf and turf, and the weekly specials (like all-you-can-eat snow crabs) that I will tell you about shortly.

The bar is fully stocked! The drinks range from strong, very strong or lethal and you can order 12, 16, 36 ounces. If you are feeling fancy try one of the specialty and premium drinks like the Apple Bottom which has sour apple and Ciroc Apple; Or, go with a blended mix like the Rum Punch which is a thirst-quenching, tropical mix of cherry, pineapple, and rum. Yum! Pitchers, wine, and beer are also available. Want to know what I tried at Blu Seafood House? Keep reading to find out.

I started with Blu Seafood Sampler as my appetizer. This dish came with a bit of everything - crispy fried fish, jumbo shrimp, and crab fingers. Great portion size and came out steaming hot. Start with this dish if you are unsure of what to order.

Then it was time for the mains. I dug into the lobster tails first. Twin Lobster tails deep-fried with a side of spinach. It was chef's kiss! The breading is similar to what you would find on Southern fried catfish and just delicious. Then I tried the Oxtail Susie which was simply good home cooking and so tender. The gravy was so good! You have to try it with the macaroni and cheese!

I went with two signature drinks, the blue mutha’ shut yo’ mouth and the ga peach! Both are made with a good amount of 190% grain alcohol.

What to look forward to at Blu Seafood House.

I will be back to dine on the outdoor patio. It's covered and lit! Blu also has hookah service. Weekly specials are as follows. Monday all you eat crab legs. Tuesday drink wristband for just $10. Wednesday all you can eat oysters. Thursday and Friday five-dollar Happy Hour with karaoke starting at 3pm. Saturday and Sunday Brunch starting at 4pm.

