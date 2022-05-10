Bastone : Hand-Pulled Mozzarella and Craft Dishes in West Midtown

Bastone casoncelli which had shrimp, ricotta, 'nduja. And tarragon. @ServingLooksATL

Bastone is a mozzarella and wine bar serving up some delicious dishes in an intimate atmosphere in West Midtown Atlanta. My favorite part was the handmade pasta. I felt like I was at one big dinner party with friends. I ended my reservation by leaving a handwritten note in Bastone's red notebook full of customer experiences. This is the perfect spot for an impressive date night! Keep reading to learn what I tried at Bastone.

My first course was a choice of mozzarella and a choice of salumi from the mozzarella & salumi bar. The mozzarella I choose was that fatt’ a mano. It is made and hand-pulled in-house and literally melts in your mouth! For salumi I choose an eighteen-month prosciutto di parma. I loved the thinness of the slices.

Next course was insalate, or salad. I choose the roasted broccoli caesar with anchovy and breadcrumbs. This dish was so good and savory that I forgot it was actually a vegetable.

Last was the handmade pasta. I choose two. First was the casoncelli which had shrimp, ricotta, 'nduja. And tarragon. Then I tried the farro garganelli which had short rib, bitter greens, and almonds. I honestly cannot choose which pasta was best because they were both too scrumptious to the last bite!

Here are some features to look out for at Bastone. Wine 101 is a Wine Class being held on May 24th by Beverage Director Anthony Panzica at 6pm. Fifteen guests will be navigated through four different wines paired with tasty bites. For tickets and more information head to https://www.theporchettagroup.com/events/p/wine-101-with-anthony. The link is also in Bastone's Instagram bio. There are also pasta classes so stay tuned!

@ServingLooksATL : Showing you where to go next in Atlanta.