Local on North in Duluth: Classic, American Fare with Local roots.

Pork ribeye ratatouille with goat cheese, herb mash potatoes, and pork jus. Grilled North Atlantic salmon with horseradish & herb risotto, f @ServingLooksATL

Local on North has "something for everyone" and is serving up classic, American fare with local roots. I visited the location in Duluth. Here you will find made from scratch dishes crafted with local produce sourced from Metropolitan and North Georgia and top-tier meats and seafood. This restaurant was a breath of fresh air away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Also, LON is family-owned. I highly recommend Local on North for a family outing or date night as you will surely find a taste fit for everyone. Next, is what I devoured at Local on North:

Pork ribeye ratatouille with goat cheese, herb mash potatoes, and pork jus.

Grilled North Atlantic salmon with horseradish & herb risotto, fennel salad, citrus vinaigrette, and sweet chili.

Bang bang shrimp which were fried, marinated shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce and lemon aioli.

The crab cakes were Maryland blue crab cakes made with farro, bacon, caramelized onions, garlic, spinach, and whole-grain dijonaisse.

Fried goat cheese croquette which was whipped goat cheese lightly tossed in panko & fried. Served on top of homemade tomato jam with a balsamic reduction, lemon vinaigrette, and microgreens.

Keep reading for features to look out for at Local on North in Duluth. Enjoy live music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. After lunch or dinner enjoy a waterfall fountain stroll and greenspace at Duluth City Hall located just outside the restaurant. Local on North Duluth is located at Parsons Alley where you will find more shops and boutiques to check out after your meal. I also saw a few vendors set up at tables near the restaurant featuring beautiful, handmade jewelry and more!

@ServingLooksATL for more local, fresh bites! Would you try the pork ribeye or the salmon? Save this post to upgrade your weekend plans