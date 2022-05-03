I absolutely loved brunch at Apartment 4B in Buckhead Atlanta. The vibe was immaculate and it felt like I was stepping into one big family brunch. As soon as I walked through the door I saw friends celebrating birthdays and accomplishments and couples enjoying themselves and delicious food. The Dj knew exactly what music to play. I heard everything from my favorite throwback classics to current popular hits! Apartment 4B is one place where you can put on your best brunch outfit and let your hair down. They have Caribbean dishes and impressive art. The pieces I loved best were the Jet magazine covers, a ninyl bar, a framed photo of Janet Jackson's World Tour, and the Bob Marley. I made sure to get a picture on Apartment 4B's iconic swing. Another art feature to be on the lookout for there located downstairs and is the ultimate photo op. A mural by the Cultural Experience and a Polaroid collage of 90's TV icons like Moesha, Martin, Living Single, and more. Keep reading for my top five bites at Apartment 4B. Lobster, shrimp, and grits. Creamy grits, charred vegetable ragu, savory gulf shrimp, and buttery lobster tail. Turkey wings which are 2 confit and fried lemon pepper turkey wings and all flats. Woodfire chicken which is a half chicken, citrus brined, herb-marinated, scotch bonnet pepper emulsion charred vegetable ragu. As a side, I tried the mac & cheese which was delectable. The beverage I choose was the St.Clive mimosa mixed with Germaine elderflower liqueur, brut and pink grapefruit. Would you try the turkey wings or shrimp and grits (or both)? Follow @servinglooksatl for more good vibes in the city!
Brunch at Apartment 4B
