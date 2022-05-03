Dinner with a Side of History: Busy Bee Cafe' in Atlanta, Georgia

True Greek cooking with a Modern Flair Vas Kouzina: Alpharetta

I experienced true Greek cooking with a modern flair at the newest location of Vas Kouzina They have two locations. One in Downtown Roswell and the newer, larger location in Alpharetta. As soon as you walk I was transported to Greece with the music, the ambiance, and the food. Whole fish are sitting atop ice for your choosing as I walked to my table. Vas Kouzina Alpharetta is such a great spot for a date night or to take out-of-town friends. I was most impressed by the Saganaki which is a flaming cheese that literally comes out on fire. I also enjoyed the chargrilled Lavraki which is a whole Mediterranean sea bass that is deboned tableside by the chef! The layout is absolutely beautiful. I loved that I can do a little shopping at the in-store market that is stocked with Greek oils and other essentials to elevate at-home meals. The baklava bites and cheesecake for dessert were the icing on top! This was some of the freshest seafood that I have ever had. Everything was so flavorful and delicious and the atmosphere was fantastic. I will definitely be back. Keep reading to learn what I tried at Vas Kouzina Alpharetta. Whole Fish Lavraki whole mediterranean sea bass was prepared over chargrill and basted with Greek olive oil, lemon, and oregano. Kouzina Bone-In Chicken Breast was chargrilled and stuffed with goat cheese and roast red peppers, honey fig balsamic drizzle. Cheese Saganaki was a Flaming cheese served with pita points. Salata True Greek salad containing tomato, cucumber, feta, kalamata olives, onion, oregano, vinegar, EVOO. Baklava layered with phyllo dough, honey, and walnuts with a Honey Drizzle. Which dish sounds the best to you? Would you try the fish or chicken? Follow @ServingLooksATL for more mouthwatering posts like these!