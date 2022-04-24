Taste of Bali in Buckhead - Win Gastrobar

@ServingLooksATL

Taste Bali right in Buckhead at Win Gastrobar. Win Taste of Bali's inspiration was taken from the rich culture and taste of over seventeen thousand islands of Indonesia and showcases the truest forms of cuisine, coffee, drinks, and culture! From the floor-to-wall decor and Gastrobar style tapas to the handcrafted cocktails I felt the long history of spice routes from Indonesia to the Netherlands. I highly recommend Win for the following occasions: a romantic dinner, to enjoy with friends, and especially Saturday brunch. There is also patio seating, takeout, and delivery. What I tried at Win Taste of Bali:

The first course was a selection of small plates. I choose three small plates. My first small plate was chicken and egg pillows. Crispy pillows of chicken, egg, and spring onion, served with a tangy relish. The name of this dish is "Martabak"

My second small plate was the corn fritters. Crispy and plump fritters of whole sweet corn kernels served with mild chili sambal dip. The name of this dish is "Bakwan Jagung"

My third small plate was Crispy Chicken Kremes. Crispy chicken sprinkled with savory spiced ‘Kremes’ tempura bits and dipped into mild chili sambal dip. The name of this dish is "Ayam Goreng Kremes".

Next was larger plates. I went with Bali Style Grilled Fish for my first large plate. Chargrilled marinated mahi-mahi fillet with Bali spices, ‘sambal matah’ relish of shallots, lemongrass, red bell pepper, and lime, served with seasonal vegetables.

My second large plate was Win's Signature Dish, The Flying Fish: Crispy Whole Red Snapper. An absolute treat that every seafood lover must try. I enjoyed hands-on, dipped into homemade sambals. The presentation was striking and the fish was served head-on.

Then it was time for sides. I choose the smashed potato. This dish is a sharable side. The crispy mashed potato was delicious and filling.

Finally, I had dessert. The dessert I choose was Sarikayo Brûlée. The Brûlée was infused with exotic spices, Indonesian islands style, and topped with a crispy sugary layer.

Win Taste of Bali was Initiated by a husband and wife and is a must try if you are ever in the Buckhead Atlanta area. If you go try the housemade sambal and be sure to book your reservation ahead of time! Save this post for the weekend!

Are you hungry now? Follow @ServingLooksATL for more!🍴🍑