Atlanta, GA

Grindhouse Has Robotic Themed Decor and Juicy Burgers in Buckhead

ServingLooksATL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J16Px_0fBYYtH000
@ServingLooksATL

Sometimes you just want a delicious, juicy burger and a handcrafted beverage. Grindhouse Killer Burgers is where you will find both! I enjoyed the robot-themed, eclectic decor with photo opportunities for days. The bar is fully stocked. The team knew the complete menu and they gave spot-on recommendations. The junior burgers are priced between $6.75 - $8.25 and the beverages are only $8. I was able to try a lot of the items without breaking the bank. I had a fun time!

What I tried at Grindhouse:

Cowboy Style Burger has thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese crispy Vidalia onion ring, and bbq sauce. The bacon was the star of the show. If you never had an onion ring on a burger you need to try this one as soon as possible.

Grindhouse Style Burger is filled with American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles, grindhouse sauce. This burger was so juicy and filling. The grindhouse sauce is what sets this burger apart.

Fried Pickle Chips served with chipotle ranch sauce. These pickles were yummy! Thick sliced and the crispy breading make it the perfect start to a meal.

Cheesy poofs are Fried pimento cheese nuggets served with sticky hot Asian dipping sauce. If you are a cheese lover this one is for you! They are exploding with cheesy goodness and ready to be dipped.

Grindhouse hot dogs are made with Boars Head and are all beef. The hot dog toppings I choose were relish, onions, jalapenos, sauerkraut grilled onions, shredded cheddar, chili, and coleslaw. I tried both the shredded cheese and cheese sauce and both were super tasty. The Grindhouse hot dogs remind me of the delicious hot dogs you get at a sports game.

Mexico city ice pick contained Tanteo habanero tequila, orange curacao, lime, and ginger Bold fashioned made with Old Forrester bourbon, maple bacon syrup, and orange bitters. Be on the lookout for at Grindhouse Killer Burgers:

  • Covered patio
  • Parking lot
  • $5 glasses of wine
  • $7 drink specials
  • $3 shots
  • Sports on the tv
  • Monday trivia

Follow @Servinglooksatl around the city!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# GrindhouseKillerBurgers# food# restaurant# foodie# atlanta

Comments / 0

Published by

Newly-engaged Millennial and dog mom living the city life! I started Serving Looks ATL Influencer Marketing in June 2018 as a creative outlet to express the love of my favorite businesses and brands.

Atlanta, GA
316 followers

More from ServingLooksATL

Atlanta, GA

Taste of Bali in Buckhead - Win Gastrobar

Taste Bali right in Buckhead at Win Gastrobar. Win Taste of Bali's inspiration was taken from the rich culture and taste of over seventeen thousand islands of Indonesia and showcases the truest forms of cuisine, coffee, drinks, and culture! From the floor-to-wall decor and Gastrobar style tapas to the handcrafted cocktails I felt the long history of spice routes from Indonesia to the Netherlands. I highly recommend Win for the following occasions: a romantic dinner, to enjoy with friends, and especially Saturday brunch. There is also patio seating, takeout, and delivery. What I tried at Win Taste of Bali:

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Dining at The Usual ATL: Now Open

Tired of the same old thing? The usual is anything but "Your usual". Here you will find a mixture of elevated tavern fare with nods to a global cuisine located inside Arya peachtree in Buckhead. The decor is so inviting and it is a restaurant that is good for a date night, an outing with friends, or a place to grab a modern twist on a cocktail in a retro and swanky setting.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Detroit-style pizza on the Atlanta Beltline: Nina and Rafi

Do you want a "Pizza" this? I had the ultimate adult pizza party at Nina and Rafi, a local pizza bar on the Atlanta Beltline. I treated myself to:. Detroit-style pizza - meat me in Detroit. Detroit pie w/ pepperoni, hot soppressata, spicy capicola. 10” the crust is good and buttery and it is loaded with delicious sauce and meat. They also have classic rounds, specialty pies, gluten-free or you can build your own.

Read full story
Roswell, GA

Dinner on the patio: Vaskouzina in Roswell

Dinner on Vaskouzina's patio on a sunny Spring day was everything I needed and more! First I tried the Alpharetta Location and the food was so delicious I had to try the Roswell location next. Vaskouzina has true Greek cooking with a modern flair. As soon as you walk in it feels like you are dining with family. The patio has an open concept. Vaskouzina is the perfect place this Spring and Summer for a lunch date, to take your out-of-town friends, and even just to enjoy time alone with a glass of wine and fresh air! What I enjoyed:

Read full story
Alpharetta, GA

Fresh seafood and juicy steaks at Lapeer

I had the freshest seafood and juiciest steaks at lapeer atl. This was the perfect spot for an elevated date night. They have fresh coastal cuisine from the gulf and east coast and are located next to some of the cutest boutiques and shops. The strip is perfect for taking a cozy stroll after dinner and enjoying waterfall views. I felt like I was enjoying dinner on a resort. The range of cuts of beef was incredible including prime, certified angus, america wagyu, and reserved dry-aged steaks. Lapeer also has 10 whites and 10 red wines available by the glass as well as an exclusive cocktail menu with hints of the stirred drinks of the early 20th century like the vieux carre - perect to enjoy on the patio.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Taqueria Tsunami is all about the Fusion

I tasted the far east and south of the border fusion at Taqueria Tsunami. As their name suggests, they are all about the Latin-Asian fusion of flavors. My favorites bites and sips:

Read full story
Decatur, GA

Ms. Icey's Kitchen Has Reopened!

Ms. Icey's kitchen has reopened and I couldn't be more thrilled!! They are serving up contemporary Caribbean cuisine full of flavor and color alongside a full bar, dope vibe, and exceptional staff! I loved the wall art featuring dancehall legends and live music. Ms. Icey's kitchen was the perfect spot to have an impressive date night in a unique, upbeat atmosphere or to have dinner with friends. What I tried at @msiceyskitchen:

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Bayou Q Debuts New Spring Menu

Bayou Q's is "Where Bourbon Street 'meats' Canton Street!" I was so satisfied with my first visit on Mardi Gras that I had to visit again. This time I tried their NEW spring menu and I am impressed. Can you guess what these dishes are? Hint:@ bayouqroswell is known for their AUTHENTIC Louisiana/Creole food AND BBQ. It is all made in-house all the way down to the meat that is smoked on-site.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Sometimes you just want a thick, juicy burger 🍔 and a brew or cocktail. Grindhouse Killer Burgers is where it's at! I enjoyed the robot-themed, eclectic decor - Photo ops for days.  The bar is fully stocked and the team knew the menu from the top to the bottom. They gave awesome recommendations. With the junior burgers being priced between $6.75 - $8.25 and cocktails at just $8 you can try a lot of the items without breaking the bank. It was a fun time! 💕What I tried at @grindhouseburgers✨ Cowboy Stylethick cut bacon, cheddar cheese crispy vidalia onion ring, bbq...

Read full story

Seltzerland | 20% off Tickets

Saturday, April 23rd John A. White Golf Course will be transformed into a hard seltzer paradise. You will be able to enjoy a one-of-a-kind immersive experience spending the afternoon tasting 100+ unique hard seltzers, indulging in delicious munchies, receiving tons of Seltzer swag, and capturing insta-worthy moments! Exclusve 20% Discount, Limited Time Only!: here

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Win Taste of Bali | Buckhead, ATL

I am living every day like I'm on vacation 🛫 at @wingastrobar. My tastebuds were delighted to experience a Taste of Bali right in Buckhead Atlanta in every single moment. This restaurant's inspiration was taken from the rich culture and taste of the 17K+ islands of Indonesia to showcase the truest forms of cuisine,  From the floor-to-wall decor and Gastrobar style tapas to the handcrafted cocktails I felt the long history of spice routes from Indonesia to the Netherlands and to the world. I definitely felt the love and care throughout my entire reservation. I highly recommend for all occasions: a...

Read full story

Callie's Little Hot Biscuits

They say if you want to know more about a person look on their plate 🍽! I remember being in the kitchen with my mom, perfecting Southern recipes that I still make today 💕. @carriebaileymorey, the founder of @callieshotlittlebiscuit has similar memories. Founded in 2005, the goal has always been to carry on her mother's legacy to make the handmade, buttery deliciousness accessible across the U.S. Carrie is also the author of two books 📚 , has a docuseries, and appeared on The Martha Stewart Show.There is nothing small about Callie's Little Hot Biscuits - they are HUGE in flavor 🤤 View this post...

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy