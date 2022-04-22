Grindhouse Has Robotic Themed Decor and Juicy Burgers in Buckhead

@ServingLooksATL

Sometimes you just want a delicious, juicy burger and a handcrafted beverage. Grindhouse Killer Burgers is where you will find both! I enjoyed the robot-themed, eclectic decor with photo opportunities for days. The bar is fully stocked. The team knew the complete menu and they gave spot-on recommendations. The junior burgers are priced between $6.75 - $8.25 and the beverages are only $8. I was able to try a lot of the items without breaking the bank. I had a fun time!

What I tried at Grindhouse:

Cowboy Style Burger has thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese crispy Vidalia onion ring, and bbq sauce. The bacon was the star of the show. If you never had an onion ring on a burger you need to try this one as soon as possible.

Grindhouse Style Burger is filled with American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles, grindhouse sauce. This burger was so juicy and filling. The grindhouse sauce is what sets this burger apart.

Fried Pickle Chips served with chipotle ranch sauce. These pickles were yummy! Thick sliced and the crispy breading make it the perfect start to a meal.

Cheesy poofs are Fried pimento cheese nuggets served with sticky hot Asian dipping sauce. If you are a cheese lover this one is for you! They are exploding with cheesy goodness and ready to be dipped.

Grindhouse hot dogs are made with Boars Head and are all beef. The hot dog toppings I choose were relish, onions, jalapenos, sauerkraut grilled onions, shredded cheddar, chili, and coleslaw. I tried both the shredded cheese and cheese sauce and both were super tasty. The Grindhouse hot dogs remind me of the delicious hot dogs you get at a sports game.

Mexico city ice pick contained Tanteo habanero tequila, orange curacao, lime, and ginger Bold fashioned made with Old Forrester bourbon, maple bacon syrup, and orange bitters. Be on the lookout for at Grindhouse Killer Burgers:

Covered patio

Parking lot

$5 glasses of wine

$7 drink specials

$3 shots

Sports on the tv

Monday trivia

