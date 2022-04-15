Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Fresh seafood and juicy steaks at Lapeer

I had the freshest seafood and juiciest steaks at lapeer atl. This was the perfect spot for an elevated date night. They have fresh coastal cuisine from the gulf and east coast and are located next to some of the cutest boutiques and shops. The strip is perfect for taking a cozy stroll after dinner and enjoying waterfall views. I felt like I was enjoying dinner on a resort. The range of cuts of beef was incredible including prime, certified angus, america wagyu, and reserved dry-aged steaks. Lapeer also has 10 whites and 10 red wines available by the glass as well as an exclusive cocktail menu with hints of the stirred drinks of the early 20th century like the vieux carre - perect to enjoy on the patio.