Thick, Juicy Burgers at Grindhouse
Sometimes you just want a thick, juicy burger and a brew or cocktail. Grindhouse killer burgers is where it's at! I enjoyed the robot-themed, eclectic decor - photo ops for days. The bar is fully stocked and the team knew the menu from the top to the bottom. They gave awesome recommendations. With the junior burgers being priced between $6.75 - $8.25 and cocktails at just $8 you can try a lot of the items without breaking the bank. It was a fun time!Read full story
Fresh seafood and juicy steaks at Lapeer
I had the freshest seafood and juiciest steaks at lapeer atl. This was the perfect spot for an elevated date night. They have fresh coastal cuisine from the gulf and east coast and are located next to some of the cutest boutiques and shops. The strip is perfect for taking a cozy stroll after dinner and enjoying waterfall views. I felt like I was enjoying dinner on a resort. The range of cuts of beef was incredible including prime, certified angus, america wagyu, and reserved dry-aged steaks. Lapeer also has 10 whites and 10 red wines available by the glass as well as an exclusive cocktail menu with hints of the stirred drinks of the early 20th century like the vieux carre - perect to enjoy on the patio.Read full story
Taqueria Tsunami is all about the Fusion
I tasted the far east and south of the border fusion at Taqueria Tsunami. As their name suggests, they are all about the Latin-Asian fusion of flavors. My favorites bites and sips:Read full story
Ms. Icey's Kitchen Has Reopened!
Ms. Icey's kitchen has reopened and I couldn't be more thrilled!! They are serving up contemporary Caribbean cuisine full of flavor and color alongside a full bar, dope vibe, and exceptional staff! I loved the wall art featuring dancehall legends and live music. Ms. Icey's kitchen was the perfect spot to have an impressive date night in a unique, upbeat atmosphere or to have dinner with friends. What I tried at @msiceyskitchen:Read full story
Bayou Q Debuts New Spring Menu
Bayou Q's is "Where Bourbon Street 'meats' Canton Street!" I was so satisfied with my first visit on Mardi Gras that I had to visit again. This time I tried their NEW spring menu and I am impressed. Can you guess what these dishes are? Hint:@ bayouqroswell is known for their AUTHENTIC Louisiana/Creole food AND BBQ. It is all made in-house all the way down to the meat that is smoked on-site.Read full story
Seltzerland | 20% off Tickets
Saturday, April 23rd John A. White Golf Course will be transformed into a hard seltzer paradise. You will be able to enjoy a one-of-a-kind immersive experience spending the afternoon tasting 100+ unique hard seltzers, indulging in delicious munchies, receiving tons of Seltzer swag, and capturing insta-worthy moments! Exclusve 20% Discount, Limited Time Only!: hereRead full story
Win Taste of Bali | Buckhead, ATL
I am living every day like I'm on vacation 🛫 at @wingastrobar. My tastebuds were delighted to experience a Taste of Bali right in Buckhead Atlanta in every single moment. This restaurant's inspiration was taken from the rich culture and taste of the 17K+ islands of Indonesia to showcase the truest forms of cuisine, From the floor-to-wall decor and Gastrobar style tapas to the handcrafted cocktails I felt the long history of spice routes from Indonesia to the Netherlands and to the world. I definitely felt the love and care throughout my entire reservation. I highly recommend for all occasions: a...Read full story
Callie's Little Hot Biscuits
They say if you want to know more about a person look on their plate 🍽! I remember being in the kitchen with my mom, perfecting Southern recipes that I still make today 💕. @carriebaileymorey, the founder of @callieshotlittlebiscuit has similar memories. Founded in 2005, the goal has always been to carry on her mother's legacy to make the handmade, buttery deliciousness accessible across the U.S. Carrie is also the author of two books 📚 , has a docuseries, and appeared on The Martha Stewart Show.There is nothing small about Callie's Little Hot Biscuits - they are HUGE in flavor 🤤 View this post...Read full story
