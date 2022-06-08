Bloomington, MN

Water Damage Restoration company announces its new service in Bloomington.

Service Restoration

Water Damage Restoration company announces its new service in Bloomington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqJdr_0g4MfIrz00
Water Damage RestorationJesse Ghostly


Service Restoration, Bloomington's leading provider of water damage restoration services, today announced the incorporation of their new and enhanced water damage restoration service that will help homeowners and businesses with any type of water, fire, or mold-related emergency. The company is proud that they recently added a new, enhanced start-of-the-art equipment that will ensure that people's properties are restored to pre-damage condition. They can handle all types of water damage restoration. The company can quickly repair flooded homes, businesses, basements, and other damage.

While property owners can communicate with contractors or customer service representatives, they won't be able to inspect the property until the damage has been assessed. The homeowner must make sure the property is safe while the contractor arrives. The company has created a new water remediation service, which uses modern technology to allow them to safely enter the property in a short time, helping to avoid major problems.

New water damage restoration services

It can be very costly to repair water damage to your home. However, with the new water damage restoration service, people do not need to worry about that as this service is aimed to help people restore their properties to their original condition without spending too much money.

A water damage restoration service can also help you avoid health risks. Water damage can lead to many health problems, such as mold and mildew. These can lead to respiratory problems and other health problems. Thanks to the company's new service, you won't have to worry about these health risks. They will professionally and safely deal with any potential danger.

A water damage restoration service is a great way to prevent future damage. Water damage can often cause further damage, such as insect infestation and rot. Water damage restoration services can help you avoid future problems by repairing any damage already done.


About the City

Bloomington is a city located in Hennepin county, southeastern Minnesota. It is situated south of Minneapolis and lies on the Minnesota River. It was home to Sioux Indians when the settlers arrived. Peter and Louisa Quinn in 1843 settled it. They taught farming techniques to the Native Americans. Gideon Pond founded a mission in the region that year. It was named after Bloomington, Illinois, and became a township in 1858. The expansion of diversified industries accompanied a population increase after World War II.

Professional services available

In addition to its new and enhanced service, the company offers its traditional services, which include:

Mold Removal: The company's professionals can help you eliminate the mold from your home. It's simple and easy. Just call them, and they will send mold remediation specialists to your home. You won't have any more concerns about mold!

Fire damage: Apart from being extremely destructive, fire damage leaves additional problems to the affected structure, being smoke, soot, and foul odors just some of them. This smoke residue will remain in your home for many days or even weeks, representing a potential health risk for you and your loved ones. A professional smoke damage restoration service is the best way to remove smoke residue and odors from fire. This company is committed to providing the best solutions for Fire Damage Restoration.

Biohazard cleanup: They provide a variety of biohazard cleaning and disinfection services. Their services include prompt, discreet, and professional services to homeowners, renters, and business owners who have experienced an outbreak of disease or contamination.

Water Damage Restoration: Water damage can cause serious damage to your home and family. While there are ways to prevent water damage, it is important to take action if it occurs immediately. This company offers the best restoration services in Georgia. You can check out their new and improved services.

About the company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qTwN_0g4MfIrz00
Water Damage RestorationJesse Ghostly

Service Restoration is a full-service restoration company that provides 24/7 service for homes, businesses, and communities. Specially trained technicians are dispatched to return your property to pre-loss condition as quickly as possible.

Restoring your property is our priority. Our team of technicians provides emergency and disaster restoration services so that you can get back to normal as soon as possible. Every job is unique because every customer has different needs for their property. We work with you closely to determine what type of cleaning or restoration service works best for your individual needs.

All types of insurance are accepted.

Service Restoration is happy and can work with any national or local insurance company to make the recovery process as easy and fast as possible. They are familiar with each company's claims process and have worked with AAA and Allstate, State Farm and Chubb, Nationwide Farmers, USAA, State Farm, Allstate, State Farm, and Chubb. They will work closely with your insurance company to ensure your claim is processed quickly and efficiently and that you receive reimbursement for all expenses.

Contact us:

Service Restoration Bloomington

300 W 83rd St,

Bloomington, MN 55420

(800) 478-0366

Driving Direction

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Water Damage Restoration# Mold Removal# Fire damage# Biohazard cleanup# Water Damage Remediation

Comments / 0

Published by

Service Restoration is a full-service disaster restoration company. Founded by Dan Schmidt in 2014, this innovative company transformed from a residential construction business to one that focuses exclusively on disaster restoration services. We offer quick emergency response and our team feels right at home during any kind of natural calamity. Our clients come from all over the country and we have multiple locations with a focus on Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Bloomington, MN
79 followers

More from Service Restoration

Atlanta, GA

Water Restoration Company Opens New Branch In Atlanta.

Water Restoration Company Opens New Branch In Atlanta. Georgia's leader in Water Restoration today announced the opening of its newest Atlanta office by the end of March. Located at 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE #170, this branch will serve the entirety of Atlanta. All of the services they provide in their other business locations can now also be availed in its new office. This Water Restoration Company is a well-known water damage restoration company that offers services to different states in the US.

Read full story

Water Damage Repair Company is Looking to Hire a Project Manager

A Water Damage Repair Company in Maple Grove, MN, is growing fast and is looking to fill the position of Project Manager with someone who is not only experienced with managing projects but also has full licenses of the company, including the ability to legally operate machinery used for the company. The company is looking for someone who can work from Monday to Friday between 9 to 5 but is flexible with hours since this position also involves being on call for emergency assignments.

Read full story
Bloomington, MN

Water Damage Repair company is hiring Mitigation Technicians in Bloomington, MN.

Water Damage Repair company is hiring mitigation technicians in Bloomington, MN!. An established and growing water damage repair company in Bloomington, Minnesota, is looking for an experienced professional to fill the position of Field Technician. This company is currently ranked among the fastest-growing restoration companies in Minnesota and is looking to expand its team even further. The ideal candidate would be responsible, dependable, and have a good eye for detail. They are also looking for someone who is licensed, professional, and of good character. This position will have excellent job benefits and a very competitive salary of up to $50,000/yr.

Read full story
Maple Grove, MN

Water Damage Restoration in Maple Grove Workshop

Service Restoration, a professional and experienced water damage restoration company, plans to host a workshop to educate the residents of Maple Grove, MN, about their water damage restoration process and the importance of having emergency response plans. The next workshop will be held on September 16th at 10:00 am at their Maple Grove, MN Water Damage Restoration Training facility, where people will receive educational training on disaster restoration and planning.

Read full story
Gastonia, NC

Water Damage Restoration Service in Gastonia Plans Webinar

Our water damage restoration service in Gastonia plans to hosting a free water damage restoration online webinar. The webinar will be held on October 5th at 11:00 am from our Gastonia, NC office. This webinar is to give attendees an overview of the key topics and materials included in our Water Damage Restoration course, which we offer here at our training facilities. Lectures will be followed by a short Q&A session where residents who are interested in signing up for our training will receive a discount. Anyone who attends this webinar will be guaranteed a seat in our course, regardless if they choose to sign up or not right away, should they choose to return another time because we'll even throw in snacks!

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Water Damage Restoration Service in Rochester Plans Events

Water Damage Restoration Service in Rochester palns to hosting a free water damage restoration seminar on December 17th at 10 am. The event will be walking participants through the in-house online course, which contains helpful tips for business professionals looking to protect their business. You're all welcome to join and the event will start with a short lecture before we break out into a Q&A session and end with refreshments! Sign up soon there are plenty of seats left!

Read full story
Lithia Springs, GA

Water Restoration Company Plans Events in Lithia Springs

A Water Restoration Company in Lithia Springs, Georgia is planning a free Water Damage Restoration seminar on Sept 15th at 11 am. The event will be hosted by Service Restoration and will be walking participants through the in-house online course, which contains helpful tips for water damage restoration companies looking to improve their business. The event will start with a short lecture and then split into a Q&A session and end with refreshments. You're welcome to join and there are only a few seats left! Sign up soon because the event will be filling up fast.

Read full story
Eden Prairie, MN

Water Damage Restoration Service in Eden Prairie Plans Events

A water damage restoration service in Eden Prairie is hosting a free Water Damage Restoration seminar on August 25th 9am. The event will be walking participants through the in-house online course that Eventbrite provides, which contains helpful tips for restoration companies looking to improve their business. You're all welcome to join and the event will start with a short lecture before we break out into a Q&A session and end with refreshments! Sign up soon because there are only a few seats left!

Read full story
Bloomington, MN

Water Damage Cleanup Bloomington

Service Restoration BloomingtonService Restoration Bloomington. The next workshop is coming up soon! The event will be taking place on October 10th at 11 am in Bloomington, MN. This workshop is to provide preperty owners, property managers, and insurrance professionals Water Damage Cleanup Continued Education. The course contains helpful tips that will help guide you through the emergency response plan prosses. The program is geared towards the beginners and professionals in the industry and will be in the form of a lecture. There will be a short Q&A session at the end and refreshments will be served. There is still a small amount of seats available so sign up today!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy