Flood Damage Cleanup Company is seeking a Restoration Project Manager in Lithia Springs (GA).

Service Restoration, a Flood Damage Cleanup Company in Lithia Springs, is expanding rapidly and is looking for a Project Manager. This person should have experience in managing projects and all company licenses. They must also be legally able to operate any machinery. The company is looking for someone who can work Monday through Friday between 9-5, but is also available for emergencies.



The company offers many benefits to employees, including insurance policies. This vacancy requires the person filling it to be able to show clients a customized plan for restoration that suits their needs and budget. The ideal candidate must be able and willing to manage a team of specialists as well as lead. The right candidate will make a great Restoration Project Manager!



About the city



Lithia Springs, in northeastern Douglas County of Georgia, United States, is a census-designated area and unincorporated place. The community had a population totaling 15,491 at the 2010 census. The area is named after its "lithia", a historic mineral water spring.



Lithia Springs was first dissolved in 1933 after it was incorporated in 1882. Lithia Springs has incorporated again in 1994 to become Douglas County's second fully internal municipality. However, it disintegrated again in 2001. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Lithia Spring CDP covers a total of 13.7 miles (35.4 km2), 13.6 miles (35.2 km2) of which island, and 0.050 sq miles (0.13 km2) of water.



What are the most important aspects of this job?



The ideal candidate must be able to maintain confidentiality at all costs.

You must communicate clearly to clients in order to make them feel comfortable sharing details and getting feedback about your project.



This job can be done yourself, as it is difficult to find qualified staff for this job. Many companies have subcontractors or consultants who help with various tasks, such as removing asbestos and lead paint.



This role requires someone who is detail-oriented and has previous experience in project management for restoration projects.



Experience in the construction industry can be a huge asset.



It is important to communicate effectively and have strong organizational skills.



Responsibilities



This person will supervise and direct a development team and be responsible for managing and creating development projects. The ideal candidate should have at least five years of experience in a similar role. Service Restoration offers competitive pay and great benefits. They offer great benefits, including performance bonuses as well as a 401k that contributes up to 10% to the annual salary.



Flood Cleanup and other professional services



Water Mitigation: This company offers flood damage cleanup and water extraction for residents of Lithia Springs.



Fire Damage Restoration: The fire can cause devastating damage. It can be overwhelming to try to restore the fire-damaged property. It is recommended that professional help is sought. Fire restoration and cleanup can take weeks or even months depending on the severity of the disaster.



Smoke Damage Restoration: Your home must be ventilated after a fire. This will allow smoke particles to escape and prevent them from sticking to other items. It is important to remove all debris from areas that have been affected by the fire. To remove the smell of smoke and particles, odor-neutralizing agents can be used. This will reduce cross-contamination, and it will also ensure that it is done quickly.



Water damage is a common problem for homeowners. Water damage can cause paint damage and structural damage to your home. Water damage can happen for many reasons. Water damage is possible due to flooding or leaky pipes. Service Restoration is available to provide quality assistance for flooding and water damage in Lithia Springs, Georgia.



Water restoration and mitigation refer to any type of clean-up done after the water has entered a property. This is especially important after flooding damage. Lithia Springs offers service restoration after flooding recedes or significant water damage.



Crime Scene Cleaning: Only professionals should handle this. They are compassionate and kind in cleaning up the crime scene. They are available 24 hours a day in many states across the country.



Biohazard Cleanup: This is the removal of blood from traumatizing incidents or accidents. It could involve removing carpeting or walls depending on the extent of the damage. Their blood-spill technicians are committed to your safety and follow all industry standards to prevent the disease from spreading.



Hiring Water Damage Repair Contractors



It can be difficult for a water damage contractor to find someone who is both qualified and experienced. A water damage contractor can make all the difference between a successful renovation and a costly disaster. Before you hire someone to work on your next project, there are many things that you need to consider. It is important to verify the qualifications and experience of any person you hire to work on your commercial or residential property.



About the company



Service Restoration is your local source of water damage repair in Lithia Springs. We know that water damage can cause stress and disruption to your home or business. Our team of experts can help you get started on the process of recovering from any type of water damage. We offer a wide range of services that will help you recover from your experience.



Contact Info



Service Restoration

10301 Veterans Memorial Hwy

Lithia Springs, GA 30122

(678) 551-6827



