Water Mitigation Company, Rochester, MN, will expand its operations.

Water Damage Mitigation Company opens a new office in Rochester, MN.



Water Damage Mitigation Jesse Ghostly

Rochester's leader in Water Mitigation announced today that they will soon open a new and strategically located office. Located at 1928 32nd Ave NW unit a, Rochester, MN 55901, this branch will serve the entire Rochester area and surrounding regions. The services offered by the new office are the same as those provided at the existing locations. However, they plan to start offering new and enhanced services within the next six months. This Water Restoration Company is a respected company that delivers water damage mitigation services across the United States.



They have extensive experience working with property owners who have suffered severe losses to their property. Service Restoration provides emergency services 24 hours per day, 365 days a year, to help you solve these problems quickly.



They can be reached by phone or email if you have suffered water damage in Rochester. Don't wait, as waiting could cause more damage. They will visit you to assess the problem and then use qualitative methods to prevent further damage. Service Restoration is the best water restoration company in the area.



The new office will create up to 25 jobs in the area and allow the company better serve its customers. The modern facilities will enable Service Restoration's specialists to conduct innovative studies and offer cutting-edge solutions to their expanding customer base.



About the City



The U.S. state of Minnesota founded Rochester in 1854. It is the county seat of Olmsted County. It is located at the southern fork of the Zumbro River in Southeast Minnesota. It is Minnesota's third-largest city and is the largest outside of the Minneapolis - St. Paul – Bloomington Metropolitan Statistical Area. According to the 2020 United States Census, the city had a total population of 121,395. The surrounding area has a population of 226,329. It is home to the Mayo Clinic and a major IBM facility. It was the country's largest at its peak.



The Mayo Clinic is Rochester's main economy. It employs 34.180 people annually and draws more than 2,000,000 visitors every year. The clinic and its many facilities occupy nearly all of downtown. The clinic is Minnesota's largest employer, aside from the state government. Rochester Federal Medical Center and similar care providers are also important employers.



Water Damage Restoration and other professional services



Water Mitigation: This company offers water extraction, flood cleanup, and cleanup for Rochester residents.



Fire Damage Restoration: It can seem overwhelming to think about restoring property that has been damaged by fire. This process requires time and experience if a successful restoration is expected. In addition to the fire damage, soot and smoke can also be toxic, creating a dangerous situation. Even if a fire has been contained to one area, smoke can travel through a structure. Our professionals have the knowledge, tools, and experience to clean up smoke and fire damage. We use personal protective measures to clean, deodorize, and restore your home and other cherished possessions in line with our mission to restore your home to its pre-fire condition.



Fire restoration and cleanup can take weeks, or even months, depending on the severity of the disaster.



Smoke Damage Restoration: Your home must be appropriately ventilated after a fire. This will allow smoke particles and prevent them from settling on other objects. It is recommended to remove as many smoke particles as possible and scrub any spots where they have settled. You can use odor-neutralizing products to get rid of the stench and particles from smoke. This will reduce cross-contamination and ensure that it is done quickly.



Service Restoration has been successfully restoring homes damaged by water for many decades. They understand how critical it is to respond and implement a comprehensive water restoration plan quickly. They will use strategic criteria in order to determine the best course of action. For more information, contact them.



Water mitigation and restoration refer to any type of cleanup done after the water has entered the property. This is especially important after flooding damage. After any type of water-related accident, they can assist you in Rochester, MN.



Water Damage Mitigation Jesse Ghostly

Crime Scene Cleanup: Crime Scene cleaning is something only professionals should handle. At this company, they are kind, compassionate, and efficient in cleaning up crime scenes. We are available 24 hours a day in many different states across the country.



Blood cleanup: This is the process of eliminating blood from traumatizing events or accidents. It may involve removing carpeting and walls depending on the severity of the damage. Service Restoration's blood-spill technicians are dedicated to your safety and follow all industry standards to prevent the disease from spreading.



All Insurance Accepted



It is essential to communicate with both your insurance company and the restoration company to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Your insurance company will send a team to clean up the property and restore it back to its pre-loss condition. They will restore your property in a professional and timely way.



This company has been working with insurance companies since 2001 to restore homes and businesses to their pre-loss condition. To speak with a representative, call them today. They will help you recover your property and possessions as fast as possible.



About the company



Water Damage Mitigation Jesse Ghostly

Service Restoration is a full-service restoration company. We provide the best water damage cleanup services in town. We pride ourselves on outstanding, efficient customer service and complete dedication to any and all of your water damage concerns. Call us today for a free estimate!

Water damage is not something you want to delay. Water damage can cause severe damage to your home. You must act fast. Service Restoration offers emergency water damage services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. They provide emergency services for Rochester and the surrounding areas. They are equipped to handle any water emergency you may have. Their technicians can restore your home to its original condition, regardless of the cause of the problem.



Their team of experts is available 24/7 to help with all your water damage issues. They will respond quickly to any water emergency.



Contact info:



Service Restoration

1928 32nd Ave NW unit a,

Rochester, MN 55901

(507) 888-8460



Driving Direction