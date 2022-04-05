Rochester, MN

Water Mitigation Company, Rochester, MN, will expand its operations.

Service Restoration

Water Damage Mitigation Company opens a new office in Rochester, MN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PT8LW_0extkTli00
Water Damage MitigationJesse Ghostly

Rochester's leader in Water Mitigation announced today that they will soon open a new and strategically located office. Located at 1928 32nd Ave NW unit a, Rochester, MN 55901, this branch will serve the entire Rochester area and surrounding regions. The services offered by the new office are the same as those provided at the existing locations. However, they plan to start offering new and enhanced services within the next six months. This Water Restoration Company is a respected company that delivers water damage mitigation services across the United States.

They have extensive experience working with property owners who have suffered severe losses to their property. Service Restoration provides emergency services 24 hours per day, 365 days a year, to help you solve these problems quickly.

They can be reached by phone or email if you have suffered water damage in Rochester. Don't wait, as waiting could cause more damage. They will visit you to assess the problem and then use qualitative methods to prevent further damage. Service Restoration is the best water restoration company in the area.

The new office will create up to 25 jobs in the area and allow the company better serve its customers. The modern facilities will enable Service Restoration's specialists to conduct innovative studies and offer cutting-edge solutions to their expanding customer base.

About the City

The U.S. state of Minnesota founded Rochester in 1854. It is the county seat of Olmsted County. It is located at the southern fork of the Zumbro River in Southeast Minnesota. It is Minnesota's third-largest city and is the largest outside of the Minneapolis - St. Paul – Bloomington Metropolitan Statistical Area. According to the 2020 United States Census, the city had a total population of 121,395. The surrounding area has a population of 226,329. It is home to the Mayo Clinic and a major IBM facility. It was the country's largest at its peak.

The Mayo Clinic is Rochester's main economy. It employs 34.180 people annually and draws more than 2,000,000 visitors every year. The clinic and its many facilities occupy nearly all of downtown. The clinic is Minnesota's largest employer, aside from the state government. Rochester Federal Medical Center and similar care providers are also important employers.

Water Damage Restoration and other professional services

Water Mitigation: This company offers water extraction, flood cleanup, and cleanup for Rochester residents.

Fire Damage Restoration: It can seem overwhelming to think about restoring property that has been damaged by fire. This process requires time and experience if a successful restoration is expected. In addition to the fire damage, soot and smoke can also be toxic, creating a dangerous situation. Even if a fire has been contained to one area, smoke can travel through a structure. Our professionals have the knowledge, tools, and experience to clean up smoke and fire damage. We use personal protective measures to clean, deodorize, and restore your home and other cherished possessions in line with our mission to restore your home to its pre-fire condition.

Fire restoration and cleanup can take weeks, or even months, depending on the severity of the disaster.

Smoke Damage Restoration: Your home must be appropriately ventilated after a fire. This will allow smoke particles and prevent them from settling on other objects. It is recommended to remove as many smoke particles as possible and scrub any spots where they have settled. You can use odor-neutralizing products to get rid of the stench and particles from smoke. This will reduce cross-contamination and ensure that it is done quickly.

Service Restoration has been successfully restoring homes damaged by water for many decades. They understand how critical it is to respond and implement a comprehensive water restoration plan quickly. They will use strategic criteria in order to determine the best course of action. For more information, contact them.

Water mitigation and restoration refer to any type of cleanup done after the water has entered the property. This is especially important after flooding damage. After any type of water-related accident, they can assist you in Rochester, MN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRcQw_0extkTli00
Water Damage MitigationJesse Ghostly

Crime Scene Cleanup: Crime Scene cleaning is something only professionals should handle. At this company, they are kind, compassionate, and efficient in cleaning up crime scenes. We are available 24 hours a day in many different states across the country.

Blood cleanup: This is the process of eliminating blood from traumatizing events or accidents. It may involve removing carpeting and walls depending on the severity of the damage. Service Restoration's blood-spill technicians are dedicated to your safety and follow all industry standards to prevent the disease from spreading.

All Insurance Accepted

It is essential to communicate with both your insurance company and the restoration company to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Your insurance company will send a team to clean up the property and restore it back to its pre-loss condition. They will restore your property in a professional and timely way.

This company has been working with insurance companies since 2001 to restore homes and businesses to their pre-loss condition. To speak with a representative, call them today. They will help you recover your property and possessions as fast as possible.

About the company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qTwN_0extkTli00
Water Damage MitigationJesse Ghostly

Service Restoration is a full-service restoration company. We provide the best water damage cleanup services in town. We pride ourselves on outstanding, efficient customer service and complete dedication to any and all of your water damage concerns. Call us today for a free estimate!

Water damage is not something you want to delay. Water damage can cause severe damage to your home. You must act fast. Service Restoration offers emergency water damage services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. They provide emergency services for Rochester and the surrounding areas. They are equipped to handle any water emergency you may have. Their technicians can restore your home to its original condition, regardless of the cause of the problem.

Their team of experts is available 24/7 to help with all your water damage issues. They will respond quickly to any water emergency.

Contact info:

Service Restoration
1928 32nd Ave NW unit a,
Rochester, MN 55901
(507) 888-8460

Driving Direction

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Water Damage Mitigation# Fire Damage Restoration# Smoke Damage Restoration# Crime Scene Cleanup# Blood cleanup

Comments / 0

Published by

Service Restoration is a full-service disaster restoration company. Founded by Dan Schmidt in 2014, this innovative company transformed from a residential construction business to one that focuses exclusively on disaster restoration services. We offer quick emergency response and our team feels right at home during any kind of natural calamity. Our clients come from all over the country and we have multiple locations with a focus on Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Bloomington, MN
60 followers

More from Service Restoration

Eden Prairie, MN

Water Mitigation Company in Eden Prairie, MN will expand its operations

Water Damage Mitigation Company opens a new office in Eden Prairie (Minnesota) Minnesota's leader for Water Mitigation announced today the opening of the Water Mitigation division office. This branch is located at 18011 Pioneer Trail in Eden Prairie, MN 55347, and will serve the entire North Mankato region. The new office offers the same services as the current locations. This Water Restoration Company is a well-respected company that provides water damage mitigation services throughout the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
Le Center, MN

Water Mitigation Company in Le Center, MN, will open a new office in the city.

Water Damage Mitigation Company opens new office in Le Center (Minnesota) Minnesota's leader for Water Mitigation announced today the opening of its Water Mitigation division office by the end of May. This new office will be located at Le Center MN 56057 on 125 East Minnesota Street and is expected to serve the entire Le Center region.

Read full story
North Mankato, MN

Water Mitigation Company in North Mankato (MN) will expand its operations

Water Damage Mitigation Company opens a new office in North Mankato, Minnesota (MN). Minnesota's leader in Water Mitigation announced today that the office of its Water Mitigation division will be open on May 1st. This branch is located at 1802 Commerce Dr. North Mankato (MN 56003) and will serve the entire North Mankato area. The new office provides the same services as the existing locations. This Water Restoration Company is a respected company that provides water damage mitigation services across the United States.

Read full story
Grantsburg, WI

Water Mitigation Company will expand operations in Grantsburg, WI.

Water Damage Mitigation Company opens new office in Grantsburg (WI) Wisconsin's leader for Water Mitigation announced today the opening of the Grantsburg office of its Water Mitigation division on April 21st. This branch, located at 22403 Co Rd M in Grantsburg, WI 54840, will serve the entire Grantsburg region. The new office offers the same services as their current locations. This Water Restoration Company is a well-respected company that provides water damage mitigation services throughout the United States.

Read full story
Orono, MN

Water Mitigation Company will start working in the Orono, MN Area

Water Damage Mitigation Company opens a new office in Orono (MN) Minnesota's leader in Water Mitigation announced today that the Orono office of its Water Mitigation division will open on April 21st. This branch, located at 800 Old Crystal Bay Rd N in Orono (MN 55356), will serve the entire Orono area. The new office provides the same services as their existing locations. This Water Restoration Company is a respected company that provides water damage mitigation services across the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
Little Rock, AR

Water Mitigation Company Opens New Branch In Little Rock, AR

Water Damage Mitigation Company opens a new office in Little Rock, AR. Arkansas' leader in Water Mitigation announced today that the Little Rock office of its Water Mitigation division would open by March 20th. This branch is located at Little Rock's 7821 Doyle Springs Road Suite F. It will serve the entire Little Rock area. The new office provides the same services as their existing locations. This Water Restoration Company is a respected company that provides water damage mitigation services across the United States.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Water Restoration Company Opens New Branch In Atlanta.

Water Restoration Company Opens New Branch In Atlanta. Georgia's leader in Water Restoration today announced the opening of its newest Atlanta office by the end of March. Located at 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE #170, this branch will serve the entirety of Atlanta. All of the services they provide in their other business locations can now also be availed in its new office. This Water Restoration Company is a well-known water damage restoration company that offers services to different states in the US.

Read full story
Eden Prairie, MN

Seeking Water Damage Repair Project Manager in Eden Prairie

Water Damage Repair Company is seeking an experienced restoration Project manager to join its team in Eden Prairie. A rapidly growing water damage repair firm is looking to hire a highly skilled and honest project manager. The position includes serving as a liaison with internal and external stakeholders, developing strategies to achieve organizational goals, managing time effectively, ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations, understanding all applicable building codes and laws that affect construction operations in the assigned area.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Water Damage Repair Company is hiring a Restoration Project Manager in Atlanta

Water Damage Repair Company is hiring a Restoration Project Manager in Atlanta. A water damage repair company in Atlanta, Georgia, is looking for an experienced professional to fill the position of Project Manager. The ideal candidate would be dependable and hold a good eye for detail. More so, they are looking for someone licensed and of good character. This position comes with excellent job benefits and a salary that could reach up to $70,000/yr.

Read full story
Little Rock, AR

A Water Damage Cleanup Company is hiring a Project Coordinator in Little Rock, AR

A Water Damage Cleanup Company is hiring a Project Coordinator in Little Rock, AR. A Water Damage Cleanup Company in Little Rock is always hiring the best people to join their team. If you have the skills to take a project from start to finish, a great attitude, and a drive to get the job done, they want you! The ideal candidate will have a bachelor's degree with at least two years of project management experience. This person will likely need to delegate tasks to employees and hire new employees if any are needed. The selected applicant must also have a good understanding of insurance. This person will need to develop strong relationships with the clients and work with them to meet their needs.

Read full story
Bloomington, MN

Complete Biohazard Cleanup Training In Bloomington, MN

A Biohazard Cleanup company In Bloomington, MN offers free training. A Biohazard Cleanup company is proud to announce that they will be hosting a free training event on Biohazard Cleaning and remediation in Bloomington on December 19th at 12 pm. This will be a complete training to prepare homeowners for the possibility of a tragedy happening in their homes. Experts will discuss the importance of having a certified biohazard company clean up blood, tissue, and other harmful products. This will help prevent disease outbreaks and keep the home safe and secure. To learn more about this event, please visit: https://servicerestoration.com/biohazard-cleanup/ .

Read full story
Orono, ME

Water Damage Repair Company (service Restoration Orono) is Looking To Hire a Project Coordinator

A water damage repair company in Orono is looking for a water damage project coordinator to work in their office. This position is long-term and comes with a great salary and benefits. A minimum of 4 years of experience in water damage repair is required. The right person will be responsible for managing and assisting contractors, coordinating and leading day-to-day operations of the company, and overseeing the daily tasks and events that keep our company running. For those who are interested in supporting a team that's service-oriented and values its employees, then we encourage them to apply!

Read full story
Grantsburg, WI

Water Damage Restoration Seminar Programs in Grantsburg

A restoration firm for water damage located in Grantsburg, WI, is providing a free seminar on the process of restoration. The course will be provided by the highly respected restoration specialists from Service Restoration; it will cover subjects like how to deal with an event of flooding, the best way to eliminate the water from a house, and the best way to fix water damage. The attendees will also be taught about the most effective ways to minimize water damage. "We understand that our customers are often in a vulnerable position, and we want to help them as much as possible," said an official for the organization that hosts the event. "This training session will give people a chance to learn about water damage and what to expect if they ever need to deal with it."

Read full story
Maple Grove, MN

Water Damage Repair Company is Looking to Hire a Project Manager

A Water Damage Repair Company in Maple Grove, MN, is growing fast and is looking to fill the position of Project Manager with someone who is not only experienced with managing projects but also has full licenses of the company, including the ability to legally operate machinery used for the company. The company is looking for someone who can work from Monday to Friday between 9 to 5 but is flexible with hours since this position also involves being on call for emergency assignments.

Read full story
Bloomington, MN

Water Damage Repair company is hiring Mitigation Technicians in Bloomington, MN.

Water Damage Repair company is hiring mitigation technicians in Bloomington, MN!. An established and growing water damage repair company in Bloomington, Minnesota, is looking for an experienced professional to fill the position of Field Technician. This company is currently ranked among the fastest-growing restoration companies in Minnesota and is looking to expand its team even further. The ideal candidate would be responsible, dependable, and have a good eye for detail. They are also looking for someone who is licensed, professional, and of good character. This position will have excellent job benefits and a very competitive salary of up to $50,000/yr.

Read full story
North Mankato, MN

Water Damage Restoration Training Programs in North Mankato

A restoration firm for water damage located in North Mankato, MN, will be offering a no-cost workshop on the process of restoration. The course, being provided by the highly-respected Restoration specialists for homes of Service Restoration, will cover issues like what to do the following flooding, how to eliminate water from your home, and also how to fix water damage. The attendees will also be taught about the best methods to avoid water damage. This training session will give people a chance to learn about water damage and what to expect if they ever need to deal with it. The company wants its customers to feel confident that they can handle any water damage situation that comes up.

Read full story
Le Center, MN

Water Damage Restoration Training Programs in Le Center

A water damage restoration company in Le Center, MN, is offering a free workshop on the restoration process. The workshop, which is being offered by the highly regarded home restoration specialists at Service Restoration, will cover topics such as what to do after a flood, how to remove water from a home, and how to repair water damage. Workshop attendees will also hear about the best ways to prevent water damage. "We understand that our customers are often in a vulnerable position, and we want to help them as much as possible," said a representative for the event host. "This training session will give people a chance to learn about water damage and what to expect if they ever need to deal with it. We want our customers to feel confident that they can handle any water damage situation that comes up." We are the most popular water damage restoration service.

Read full story
Little Rock, AR

Service Restoration, a water damage restoration company plans to host a workshop

This is a logo of Service Restoration Little RockMH Rifad. A water damage restoration company plans to host a workshop to educate people about their water damage restoration process and the importance of having emergency response plans. Their Little Rock, AR Water Disaster Restoration Training Facility will host the next Workshop on October 5th at 11:00 am. The workshop aims to educate people about the water damage restoration process and to have everyone know what to do in case of an emergency.

Read full story
Orono, ME

Service Restoration Orono water damage restoration workshop

The water damage cleanup workshop will be held next weekend! Service Restoration is hosting the much-needed educational workshop on "Water Damage and its Restoration Process" in their conference hall in Orono on September 25th. They have especially encouraged home and business owners to inform them about the water damage process and how their home or office building could be restored completely by the water damage restoration professionals. Mr. Dan Smith, the owner of Service Restoration, is going to host this 2 hours long seminar with his team of IICRC certified technicians to educate the residents of Orono about the possible dangers of the water damage process and why it's important to manage the water damage problems professionally.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy