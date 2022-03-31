Eden Prairie, MN

Water Mitigation Company in Eden Prairie, MN will expand its operations

Service Restoration

Water Damage Mitigation Company opens a new office in Eden Prairie (Minnesota)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417y2B_0euy7hbG00
Water Damage MitigationJesse Ghostly

Minnesota's leader for Water Mitigation announced today the opening of the Water Mitigation division office. This branch is located at 18011 Pioneer Trail in Eden Prairie, MN 55347, and will serve the entire North Mankato region. The new office offers the same services as the current locations. This Water Restoration Company is a well-respected company that provides water damage mitigation services throughout the United States.

They have extensive experience in working with property owners who have suffered serious losses to their property. Foundation damage can be caused by fires or floods. Service Restoration offers emergency services 24 hours a day, 365 days per year to help you resolve these problems quickly.

If you have suffered water damage in Eden Prairie, they can be reached via email or phone. Don't wait as waiting could lead to more damage. They will visit you to assess your problem and then use qualitative techniques to prevent further damage. Service Restoration is the best water restoration firm in the area.

The new office will create as many as 20 jobs in the region and will allow the company to better serve its customers. The additional 7000 sq. The additional 7000 sq. Service Restoration's specialists will be able to conduct innovative studies and provide cutting-edge solutions for their expanding customer base from the additional 7000 sq.

About the City

Eden Prairie was named in the mid-1800s when it was considered a place for gardening within the newly established Minnesota territory. Eden Prairie was established in 1858 and remained a quiet village until the opening of Flying Cloud Airport and Highway 494, which made it a major tourist attraction. This brought thousands of people to the City, as well as businesses. The City now has more than 62,000 residents and more than 2,800 businesses.

Eden Prairie is home to more than 2,200 businesses, including many that specialize in logistics/distribution, retail and wholesale trade, health care, industrial equipment, communications, and information technology. The unemployment rate was 5.1% in 2010.

Water Damage Restoration and other professional services

Water Mitigation: This company offers flood cleanup, water cleanup, as well as water extraction for Eden Prairie residents.

Fire Damage Restoration: A fire is a devastating experience. The thought of restoring fire-damaged property may seem overwhelming. Fire damage restoration is the process that restores a property damaged by fire or smoke to its pre-loss condition.

Due to the nature of the disaster, fire cleanup and restoration can take several weeks or even months.
.

Smoke Damage Restoration: Your home must be ventilated properly after a fire. This will allow smoke particles to escape and prevent them from settling on other items. Clean up as much of the debris as you can and scrub any areas where it happened. Odor neutralizing products can be used to remove the odor of smoke and the particles that caused it. This will reduce cross-contamination by ensuring that it is done quickly.

Service Restoration has been successfully restoring houses damaged by water for many years. They know how important it is to respond quickly and execute a comprehensive water restoration program. They will use strategic criteria to determine the best course. The time it takes to restore water damage depends on many factors. Contact Service Restoration in Eden Prairie, Minnesota for more information.

Water mitigation and restoration are any types of clean-up after the water has entered. This service is particularly important after flood damage. Service Restoration is available to assist you in the Eden Prairie, Minnesota area after floodwaters recede or other significant water damage.

Crime Scene Cleanup: They are kind and compassionate when cleaning up crime scenes. We are available 24 hours a day in many states across the country.

Blood cleanup: This involves removing blood from traumatizing incidents or accidents. It could involve removing carpeting or walls depending on the extent and severity of the damage. Their blood-spill technicians are committed to your safety and follow all industry standards to prevent the disease from spreading.

All Insurance Accepted

To ensure everything runs smoothly, it is important to communicate with your insurance company as well as the restoration company. Your insurance company will send a team of skilled restoration professionals to clean up your property and restore it to its pre-loss condition. Service Restoration will restore your property to its pre-loss condition.

Since 2001, this company has worked with insurance companies to restore homes and businesses to pre-loss condition. Call them today to speak with a customer representative. They will assist you in recovering your property and possessions as quickly as possible.

About the company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qTwN_0euy7hbG00
Water Damage MitigationJesse Ghostly


If you are dealing with water damage, you don't want to wait. Water can cause serious problems to your home and now is the time to act. Service Restoration provides emergency water damage response services 24 hours a day and 7 days a week - 365 days of the year. They provide emergency services to residential and commercial customers in Eden Prairie and surrounding areas. Their technicians are trained to handle any water emergency that you might have. Whether it's a flood in the basement or a leak in the roof our technicians will restore your home to its original condition.

At Service Restoration, their team of experts is ready to respond 24/7 for all your water damage needs. If you have a water emergency, just call them and they will be there in no time!

Contact us:

Service Restoration
18011 Pioneer Trail,
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
(952) 522-8100

Driving Direction

# Water Damage Mitigation# Crime Scene Cleanup# Smoke Damage Restoration# Fire Damage Restoration# water damage restoration

Service Restoration is a full-service disaster restoration company. Founded by Dan Schmidt in 2014, this innovative company transformed from a residential construction business to one that focuses exclusively on disaster restoration services. We offer quick emergency response and our team feels right at home during any kind of natural calamity. Our clients come from all over the country and we have multiple locations with a focus on Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

