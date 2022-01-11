Atlanta, GA

Water Damage Repair Company is hiring a Restoration Project Manager in Atlanta

Service Restoration

Water Damage Repair Company is hiring a Restoration Project Manager in Atlanta.

Service Restoration

A water damage repair company in Atlanta, Georgia, is looking for an experienced professional to fill the position of Project Manager. The ideal candidate would be dependable and hold a good eye for detail. More so, they are looking for someone licensed and of good character. This position comes with excellent job benefits and a salary that could reach up to $70,000/yr.

This water damage repair manager vacancy requires experience in insurance claims work and a license from the state they're applying for. This job is a great fit for a qualified person who has two years in restoration project management and can show clients an ideal restoration plan that's well-tailored to their needs and budget. The qualified candidate should have excellent leadership skills while being able to handle directing specialists on various projects. This position of Restoration Project Manager would be perfect for someone with experience managing, leasing, or developing real estate property!

What qualities are important for this role?

The ideal candidate must be able to maintain high levels of confidentiality, as the restoration project manager must work closely with clients. Good communication skills are essential in helping clients feel at ease sharing details with them and receiving feedback about the project. This job requires one to work independently, as it is often impossible for restoration projects to have dedicated staff trained specifically for this type of job.

Benefits

Service Restoration has a great reputation for great pay, employee appreciation, and employee growth. The company offers competitive salaries with excellent benefits, including medical, dental, vision, disability, life, critical illness, short and long-term disability insurance, three weeks of paid vacation annually, flexible spending accounts, 401k retirement plan, payroll deductions, employee stock purchase plan and an employee assistance program.

Standing water can pose a health risk. It can also breed bacteria and mold. The pathogens can cause a number of respiratory illnesses. Once the water is removed, it is time for water damage repair. A professional can help you choose a water damage restoration company.

Responsibilities

This person will be responsible for managing multiple water damage repair projects that involve different departments and external entities. This role is responsible for reviewing project task details, customizing each project, and reaching out to the appropriate personnel for each task.

The water damage repair project manager will ensure that projects are completed on time and within budget, with the resources necessary to complete the task.

This is a full-time role with an average of 40 hours per week, based in Atlanta, GA.

Contact Info

Service Restoration

480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE #170

Atlanta, GA 30312

(404) 220–8880

Driving Direction

