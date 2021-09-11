Water Damage Restoration in Maple Grove Workshop

Service Restoration Bloomington

Service Restoration, a professional and experienced water damage restoration company, plans to host a workshop to educate the residents of Maple Grove, MN, about their water damage restoration process and the importance of having emergency response plans. The next workshop will be held on September 16th at 10:00 am at their Maple Grove, MN Water Damage Restoration Training facility, where people will receive educational training on disaster restoration and planning.

The program is tailored to water damage professionals and homeowners alike who want to learn and understand how disaster restoration planning is essential in any company, organization, or community. Residents interested in taking this Water Damage Restoration Training course can ask questions and even receive exclusive offers during the lecture. This way, they will know exactly what they're getting themselves into and can be fully confident with their decision to develop an emergency response plan.

This Water Damage Restoration Workshop hosted by Service Restoration will be an excellent opportunity to learn all about water damage from certified professionals who are more than qualified to give people a hand up on their project. This seminar is also a good place for people to buy all the tools and materials to do their own water damage restoration job.

Some of the Water Damage Restoration Workshop topics include: assessing the building's foundation, flooring, wall and ceiling framing, insulation, electrical wiring, plumbing system, drainage and sealing of walls and windows, and the importance of having an emergency response plan.

Additionally, the workshop will cover training for property owners and property managers who have or need emergency response plans. This important tool can help homeowners and business owners prepare themselves and their property for various disasters and emergencies. They also can serve as the foundation upon which people build their overall preparedness for disasters and should include at least three main areas: hazard identification & hazard mitigation, the process for preparedness and emergency response, and follow up support.



Service Restoration's process to help with an emergency response plan include:

The water damage team will quickly respond to the situation and cut off power to the affected area.

The water damage cleanup team will locate and address the source of the water damage.

The water damage cleanup team will take away and replace any damaged items

The water damage cleanup crew will dry out and remove all water from the affected area.

The water damage cleanup crew will perform a mold assessment and mitigation to prevent any further water damage.

The water damage restoration team will inspect the area and perform the cleanup.

One of the main objectives of this Free-Emergency Response Plan Workshop is to provide experienced professionals and homeowners with the expertise and skills they need to conduct disaster recovery exercises effectively. An emergency response plan can be the difference between having a smoothly run affair and a disastrous one in an emergency or disaster situation. This is because, unlike usual operating procedures that most companies follow, in an emergency or disaster response situation, a company must be ready to respond quickly and effectively to ensure the safety of its employees, clients, and property.

A reliable response team is essential when there is a flood or another natural disaster. Service Restoration is available 24 hours a day to help with any water damage. Their certified, professional technicians are available to respond within minutes of receiving any emergency calls. In addition, their team has more than ten years of water damage mitigation experience and is fully equipped to assist people with any fire, mold, or water-related problem.

For those who have never experienced a water damage restoration process, attending this free workshop is recommended. For anyone who does not know what the process entails or how to repair or prevent further damage in the future, it is best to get educated before making that investment on something that may cost more than expected.

