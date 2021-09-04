Bloomington, MN

Water Damage Cleanup Bloomington

Service Restoration Bloomington

The next workshop is coming up soon! The event will be taking place on October 10th at 11 am in Bloomington, MN. This workshop is to provide preperty owners, property managers, and insurrance professionals Water Damage Cleanup Continued Education. The course contains helpful tips that will help guide you through the emergency response plan prosses. The program is geared towards the beginners and professionals in the industry and will be in the form of a lecture. There will be a short Q&A session at the end and refreshments will be served. There is still a small amount of seats available so sign up today!

The workshop covers training for property owners and property managers who have or need emergency response plans. This vital document details the proper steps to take in the event that a flood or natural disaster has occurred. It also covers the actions to take if the flood has been caused by a broken water main. This is a document that is necessary to have in case of an emergency, especially one with so much damage. It's used by insurance companies to ensure that the company has the proper knowledge to handle the situation. It's also a good way to demonstrate your company's credibility. We are the most popular water damage restoration service.

What Service Restoration of Bloomington does when called to implement an emergency reponse plan

1. The water damage cleanup team will immediately respond to the scene and shut off utilities to the affected area.

2. The water damage cleanup team will work to locate the source of water damage and mitigate it.

3. The water damage cleanup team will remove and replace damaged items.

4. The water damage cleanup team will remove water and dry out the affected area.

5. The water damage cleanup team will prevent further water damage by performing a mold assessment and mitigation.

6. The water damage cleanup team will perform a restoration assessment and cleanup of the affected area.

When a flood or natural disaster occurs, you need a response team you can count on. Our water mitigation company is a 24/7 emergency water damage service company. Our professional, certified technicians can be on the scene within minutes of receiving your call. Our staff has over 10 years of experience in the field of water damage mitigation and we're fully equipped to help you with any issue. To know more about us please check over here.

Service Restoration Bloomington

300 W 83rd St, Bloomington, MN 55420, USA

(800) 478-0366

Service Restoration is a full-service disaster restoration company. Founded by Dan Schmidt in 2014, this innovative company transformed from a residential construction business to one that focuses exclusively on disaster restoration services. We offer quick emergency response and our team feels right at home during any kind of natural calamity. Our clients come from all over the country and we have multiple locations with a focus on Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Bloomington, MN
