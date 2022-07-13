Digital Tools for Marketers & Bloggers

Attention: There is no sponsored or affiliate content in this article.

Top 11 digital tools for marketers and bloggers:

Bluehost

It is the best web host for beginners. There are even professionals that are using it. It offers great rates and is beginner-friendly. It gives you great analytics and SEO tools to optimize your website. It gives you lots of options if you want to upgrade due to your growth.

Canva

It is a free graphic design platform with incredible features. You can also create videos and presentations with music. They have extensive tutorials on their website. You can also upload your own photos or audio files. You can choose your format according to the social media platform. For example, is it for Instagram or YouTube? Is it YouTube shorts or just YouTube?

PickFu

With this tool, you can input a question and choose your audience, then it gathers responses from 50 to 500 people in just minutes or hours. For example, you can ask “which of these designs are better?”.

Keywordtool.io

You enter a keyword and it gives you statistics (search volume, trend, average CPC (USD), and completion level) for the keyword and related keywords and phrases on Google, Youtube, Amazon,…. Using this tool you can know which keywords are people searching for.

Headline Analyzer

You can enter the headline of your blog post or YouTube video and it gives you super helpful analytics and statistics like SEO score, headline score, clarity, word balance, and more.

Rebrandly

You can turn a long link into a shorter one with a customizable name.

Keywords Everywhere

This browser add-on can be easily installed on either Chrome or Firefox. They show you monthly search volume, CPC, competition data, and trend data of keywords on multiple websites.

Mention

You can get alerts on any mention of your brand or business across the web. An example would be when someone mentions the name of your blog on Twitter.

Inpaint

You can easily upload your image and remove an object or entity from it.

Remove.bg

You can easily upload your image and it removes the background.

Flaticon

You can download millions of high-quality professional icons on different topics and categories.