Which websites to use for crypto research?

Sepehr Vafaei

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gK1I2_0gbsuYKG00
Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash

Researching cryptocurrencies can be difficult, this article makes it easier for you.

Attention: There is no sponsored or affiliate content in this article.

Top 11 crypto research websites:

CoinMarketCap

This is the best place to start your research. It provides charts, ranking, statistics, and other useful information for about 20000 cryptocurrencies. You can create an account to take full advantage of the website. They have a useful newsletter.

In the Trending section, you can find trending cryptos that people are searching for on the website.

There are other options at the top of the table including spotlight, the gainers and losers, most visited, and recently added. In the cryptocurrencies section, In Ranking, all supported cryptos are ranked by their market cap. Clicking on the column name reverses the order. You can click on the name of other columns so that the cryptos are ranked by that column. You can customize the table or filter the results based on category, platform, and other factors.

Categories are ranked by their 24h price change in the categories section. If you click on a category in the table it gives you the top tokens in that category ranked by their market cap. The NFT section gives you the ranking and statistics of NFT projects.

The learn section of this website provides a huge amount of educational content. You can create a portfolio or a watchlist to keep track of your coins directly on the website.

When you search for a cryptocurrency in the search bar, for example, Bitcoin, pay close attention to the page and explore all the sections and information provided especially if you want to invest in that.

Lunarcrush

It uses machine learning and AI to analyze social activities around cryptos on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit to provide you with statistics and actionable information. Check their blog on the Medium platform for a complete explanation of the capabilities and features. Galaxy Score and Altrarank are two of the indicators they provide.

The following explanation is from an article from Lunarcrush that describes these two indicators. The link to this useful article is at the end.

The Galaxy Score is a combined measure of 4 indicators used to correlate and understand the overall health, quality, and performance of a specific project. In short, it indicates how well a coin is doing. It combines the total score of the following four key performance indicators:
1. Price Score. It is derived from a moving average that gives some indication of an upward or downward trend based solely on the market value.
2. Social Sentiment. It is a percentage score of the overall bullishness or bearishness of what people are saying online.
3. Social Impact. It is a score of the volume, interaction, and impact of social to give a sense of the size of the market or awareness of the coin.
4. Correlation Rank. It is the algorithm that determines the correlation of our social data to the price and volume.
AltRank measures the social and market performance of a coin relative to the entire crypto market. The score combines the performance relative to Bitcoin plus other social activity indicators. A coin can have a high AltRank of 1, even in a bear market.
AltRank is made up of the following metrics:
  1. Market Volume Rank
  2. Social Volume Rank
  3. Social Score Rank
  4. Percent Change versus #Bitcoin Rank

On the Lunarcrush website, if you go to Markets, you see the ranking of coins, NFTs, and exchanges. You can customize ranking by using the metrics created by Lunarcrsuh to find trading or investing opportunities.

In the Discover section, you can find the Top 10 coins by various metrics in different categories. This is an excellent tool to find trading opportunities.

In the influencers section, you can find influencers for a coin according to one of these four options:

  • Most influential
  • Most engagement
  • Most followers
  • Most post

In the feeds section, you can choose your coin the source from Twitter, Reddit, Youtube, Medium, News, or Shared links.

TradingView

It is a charting platform and social network used by more than 30 million traders and investors worldwide to spot opportunities across global markets. It is the best and most comprehensive crypto charting tool. It offers extensive technical and fundamental analysis, alerts, real-time chat, live streaming, ideas, social network, customized buy-and-sell indicators., and more.

GlassNode

It is the best tool when it comes to on-chain indicators. It can help you to find the tops and bottoms with more precision. For example, NUPL can be a game-changing indicator. It stands for Net Unrealized Profit Loss. It tells if all units of a given currency were sold today, how much would investors stand to gain or lose? According to their website:

It looks at the difference between Unrealized Profit and Unrealized Loss to determine whether the network as a whole is currently in a state of profit or loss. Any value above zero indicates that the network is in a state of net profit, while values below zero indicate a state of net loss. In general, the further it deviates from zero, the closer the market trends toward tops and bottoms. As such, NUPL can help investors identify when to take profit and when to re-enter.

Other examples of helpful indicators are new and active addresses which are very important when checking the growth of the crypto market.

The rest of the article is here on my blog:

Top 11 Crypto Research Websites

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

crypto, money, healthy lifestyle, tech

189 followers

More from Sepehr Vafaei

Digital Tools for Marketers & Bloggers

Attention: There is no sponsored or affiliate content in this article. It is the best web host for beginners. There are even professionals that are using it. It offers great rates and is beginner-friendly. It gives you great analytics and SEO tools to optimize your website. It gives you lots of options if you want to upgrade due to your growth.

Read full story

11 Investing lessons from Benjamin Graham

Mr. Benjamin Graham (1896–1976) is considered the 'Grandfather of Value Investing'. Warren Buffett is one of his students. Lesson 1: Main qualities of an intelligent investor.

Read full story

Supply & Demand Zones Are Necessary To Become A Profitable Trader

I think this is the most important tool for trading according to my experience which includes my own trades and also the educational videos that I have watched on the internet.

Read full story

Chart Patterns for Trading Part 2

Trading is not rocket science but it's not easy either. The psychology part of trading is more important than the knowledge part. When just reading this, using these patterns may seem very easy but in practice, it is not. It requires experience and practice.

Read full story

Chart Patterns for Trading Part 1

Trading is not rocket science but it's not easy either. The psychology part of trading is more important than the knowledge part. When just reading this, using these patterns may seem very easy but in practice, it is not. It requires experience and practice.

Read full story

Web 3.0 Simplified Part 2

In this part, we focus more on how a blockchain works in plain English. You most probably know that Tokens are digital assets. There are fungible tokens like Ether and non-fungible tokens also referred to as NFTs.

Read full story

Candlestick Patterns For Trading Cryptos & Stocks Part 4 Continuation patterns

Continuation patterns signal if the increase or the decrease continues. Very important to remember that trading is not an exact science. Using these candlestick patterns mentioned so far and also the ones in this part alone is not enough and should be combined with other trading techniques.

Read full story

Web 3.0 Simplified Part 1

Before jumping into web 3.0, first, let’s have a quick review of web 1.0 & 2.0 for those not familiar with those concepts. As you read more, pieces of the puzzle come together and the big picture will reveal itself. It’s ok to be confused at first.

Read full story

Candlestick Patterns For Trading Cryptos & Stocks Part 3

Trading is not rocket science. It’s a bullish reversal pattern including three bearish candles. Pay attention to the decreasing size of bodies. The logical interpretation of this pattern is that each candle has a smaller body than the previous candle and it signals a reversal might be on the horizon since this fact indicates buying pressure is getting stronger and selling pressure is getting weaker.

Read full story

Blockchain Technology Is Revolutionizing the World

In simple terms, blockchain is a distributed database that everyone can get a copy of. Every person with a copy can add new records to this database but cannot change any record once it’s in there. This property makes a blockchain great to record data in a transparent way because everyone gets to see what’s in it. So how can it be used?

Read full story
2 comments

Candlestick Patterns for Trading Cryptos & Stocks Part 2

Continuation: The current trend continues. Reversal: The direction will reverse. Neutral: Nothing considerable happens. All the patterns discussed in this part are reversal patterns.

Read full story

Presearch Is A Privacy-Focused Decentralized Search Engine That Rewards You

Presearch is the first decentralized search engine that focuses on privacy. It is powered by blockchain technology. You get rewarded PRE tokens by using it. you can also get PRE tokens by participating in the research ecosystem and running nodes. A node is a piece of software running on a distributed network of computers. I will also talk about the PRE token.

Read full story

Candlestick Patterns for Trading Stocks & Cryptos Part 1

First of all, let’s learn what is a candlestick which is not difficult. Munehisa Homma, a Japanese rice trader, is considered the developer of the candlestick charts in the 18th century. Steve Nison introduced them to the western world in his book Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques which is considered one of the best books for trading.

Read full story

Brave Is The Browser Of Web 3 Era

Brave delivers various cool features like getting rid of website trackers and online advertisements. It is based on Chromium browser but focuses on privacy and integrating decentralized applications (DApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) like cryptocurrencies.

Read full story

Will NFTs be bigger than Bitcoin?

NFTs are creating a decentralized ecosystem around digital art as an investment. Famous businessmen around the world who once considered cryptocurrencies and NFTs worthless are changing their tone. NFTs have their digital signature through blockchain where the information is recorded and this makes them unique.

Read full story

Blockchain applications

How can it be used and what problems does it solve?. In simple terms, blockchain is a distributed database that everyone can get a copy of. Every person with a copy can add new records to this database but cannot change any record once it’s in there. This property makes a blockchain great to record data in a transparent way because everyone gets to see what’s in it. So how can it be used?

Read full story

Proof-Of-Stake, staking, and passive income in the crypto world

Can it help me earn passive income with my cryptocurrency?. Let’s talk about staking and how it’s done on Ethereum. But before we dive into staking, let’s take a moment to understand the problem that staking tries to solve. Bitcoin and other decentralized cryptocurrencies give you the promise of sending money digitally without any central authority. Initially, the solution to managing a blockchain, which is a fancy term for a ledger of balances that aren’t controlled by anyone entity, was done through mining.

Read full story

Considerations before making money from a YouTube channel

Remember that it is a step-by-step process and you can not jump over some steps. At first, your videos are gonna suck. Like deriving, you should do it to learn it. It is ok to have doubts about this at first and do some experiments. But before spending your time, think about these:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy