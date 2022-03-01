Chart Patterns for Trading Part 2

Mike C. Valdivia/Unsplash

Trading is not rocket science but it's not easy either. The psychology part of trading is more important than the knowledge part.

When just reading this, using these patterns may seem very easy but in practice, it is not. It requires experience and practice.

The following patterns are reversal patterns and as the name suggests they signal a reversal in the direction of the price movement.

Bullish Rectangle

Sepehr Vafaei

The pattern happens when the price is rising but for a period it oscillates sideways and forms a rectangle and by that, I mean create almost equal highs and equal lows as seen in the above image.

The ideal scenario is to wait for the price to retest the upper side of the rectangle which means the price breaks above and out of the rectangle then comes down and touches it and then goes up again.

The lower side of the rectangle is chosen as stop loss.

Bearish Rectangle

Sepehr Vafaei

The pattern happens when the price is falling but for a period it oscillates sideways and forms a rectangle and by that, I mean create almost equal highs and equal lows as seen in the above image.

Bullish Flag

Sepehr Vafaei

For the stop loss when using this pattern I choose the lowest price inside the flag but depending on the situation I may use another level.

Bearish Flag

Sepehr Vafaei

Bullish Pennant

Sepehr Vafaei

The stop loss when using this pattern depends on the situation but I choose either the middle of the lower line or the highest low of the pattern or the lowest low of the pattern.

Since this pattern is narrow, I usually choose somewhere between the lowest low and the middle of the lower line.

In the above image, the price has touched the lower line four times so we have four lows. The first one is the lowest low of the pattern and the second one is the highest low of the pattern.

Bearish Pennant

Sepehr Vafaei

Bullish Symmetrical Triangle

Sepehr Vafaei

The stop loss when using this pattern depends on the situation but I choose either the middle of the lower line or the highest low of the pattern or somewhere between these two points.

Just to be clear about the highest low, for example in the above image the highest low would be the third time that the price has touched the lower line in the pattern.

This pattern seems similar to the bullish pennant. I agree they are very similar. The main difference is that the pennant patterns are narrower than symmetrical triangles.

Bearish Symmetrical Triangle

Sepehr Vafaei

Bullish Ascending Triangle

Sepehr Vafaei

Pay attention that the upper line of this pattern is horizontal.

The mentality behind choosing the stop loss in this pattern is similar to what I explained about pennant and symmetrical patterns.

Bearish Descending Triangle

Sepehr Vafaei

Cup & Handle

Sepehr Vafaei

The left semi-circle is the cup and the right one is the handle. The lowest point of the handle is chosen for stop loss. The Radius of either the cup or handle is added to the point where the price breaks above the horizontal line to get an estimation of the price target for those who want to enter a trade.

Reverse Cup & Handle

Sepehr Vafaei

Choosing The Target Price

In all of the bullish patterns that were similar to a triangle in this article, the following image applies regarding choosing the target price:

Sepehr Vafaei

We add that distance to the break-out point at A and the target is point T.

Remember these are just theories and not guaranteed.

Trading is not an exact science and I think that’s why it needs a lot of practice, observation, and experience.

