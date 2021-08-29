Ethereum & Ether In Plain English

Sepehr Vafaei

Don't fall behind. Increase your crypto knowledge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tv8QF_0beFJXER00

First, we need to talk about Bitcoin before jumping to Ethereum. Bitcoin is a form of decentralized money. Before Bitcoin, exchanging money was possible through an intermediary like a bank, or PayPal and the money used was a currency issued and controlled by the government. With Decentralized money, individuals can trade directly without the need for an intermediary.

Each Bitcoin transaction is validated and confirmed by the entire Bitcoin network. There’s no single point of failure so the system is virtually impossible to shut down, manipulate or control.

This technology raises the question that what other things can be decentralized and better served:

  • Voting requires a central authority to count and validate votes.
  • Real estate transfer records currently use centralized property registration authorities.
  • Social networks like Facebook are based on centralized servers that control all of the data we upload to them.

Blockchain technology is the by-product of the Bitcoin invention. Blockchain technology was created by fusing already existing technologies like cryptography, proof of work, and decentralized network architecture together to create a system that can reach decisions without a central authority.

Blockchain to bitcoin is like the internet to email. It’s a system on top of which you can build applications and programs. A currency like Bitcoin is just one of the options and this started the exploration and curiosity of decentralizing other things. However, for a system to be truly decentralized, it needs a large network of computers to run it. Back then the only network that existed was Bitcoin and it was limited. Bitcoin is written in what is known as a “Turing Incomplete” language which makes it understand only a small set of orders, like who sent how much money to whom. If you want to create a more complex system, you’ll need a different programming language, which means a different network of computers.

If you wanted to build your own decentralized program, just like Bitcoin, you would need to understand how Bitcoin’s decentralization works, write code that mimics the same behavior, get a huge network of computers to run this code, and so on. That is a lot of work. Now we can talk about Ethereum.

Ethereum was first proposed in late 2013 and then brought to life in 2014 by Vitalik Buterin who at the time was the co-founder of Bitcoin Magazine. Ethereum is the Do It Yourself platform for decentralized programs also known as Dapps — decentralized apps.

If you want to create a decentralized program that no single person controls, not even you even though you wrote it, all you have to do is learn the Ethereum programming language called Solidity and begin coding. The Ethereum platform has thousands of independent computers running it meaning it’s fully decentralized. Once a program is deployed to the Ethereum network these computers, also known as nodes, will make sure it executes as written.

Ethereum is the infrastructure for running Dapps worldwide. It’s not a currency, it’s a platform. The currency used to incentivize the network is called Ether but more on that later.

Ethereum’s goal is to truly decentralize the Internet. Maybe you thought the Internet already was decentralized and that anyone can start their own site. While in theory that might be true, in practice Amazon, Google, Facebook, Netflix, and other giants control most of the world wide web as we know it. There’s almost no activity on the web that happens without some sort of intermediary or 3rd party. But once the concept of digital decentralization was demonstrated by Bitcoin, a whole new array of opportunities became available.

We can finally start to imagine and design an Internet that connects users directly without the need for a centralized 3rd party. People can “rent” hard drive space directly to other people and make Dropbox obsolete. Drivers can offer their services directly to passengers and remove “Uber” as the middleman. People can trade cryptocurrencies directly from one another without the need for an exchange authority that can get hacked or steal your money.

Ethereum’s coding language, Solidity, is used to write “Smart Contracts” which are the logic that runs Dapps.

In real life a contract is just a set of “If” and “Then”, meaning a set of conditions and actions. For example, if I pay my landlord $1500 on the 1st of the month then he lets me use my apartment. That’s exactly how smart contracts work on Ethereum.

Ethereum developers write the conditions for their programs or Dapps and then the Ethereum network executes it. They are called smart contracts because they deal with all of the aspects of the contract — enforcement, management, performance, and payment.

For example, if I have a smart contract that is used for paying rent, the landlord doesn’t need to actively collect the money. The contract itself “knows” if the money has been sent. If I indeed sent the money, then I will be able to open my apartment door. If I missed my payment, I will be locked out. But small contracts like in this example face can cause some problems.

Once a smart contract is deployed on the Ethereum network, it cannot be edited or corrected, even by its original author. It’s immutable. The only way to change this contract would be to convince the entire Ethereum network that a change should be made and that’s virtually impossible.

Ethereum launched with the idea that “code is law”. That is, a contract on Ethereum is the ultimate authority and nobody could overrule the contract. Well, that all came to a crashing halt when the DAO event happened and forced the community to change the rules to prevent the damage caused.

Ethereum network needs computers and that costs money to get the machines, to power them up, store them and cool them if needed. That’s why Ether was invented. When people talk about the price of Ethereum they are referring to Ether -the currency that incentivizes people to run the Ethereum protocol on their computer. This is very similar to the way Bitcoin miners get paid for maintaining the Bitcoin blockchain. To deploy a smart contract to the Ethereum platform, its author must pay to do so. That payment is made in the form of Ether. This is done so that people will write optimized and efficient code and won’t waste the Ethereum network computing power on unnecessary tasks.

Thanks for reading. You can follow Peaceful Dollar for articles on money, healthy lifestyle, personal finance, and business.

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

money mindset, success, healthy lifestyle, personal finance, and business

40 followers

More from Sepehr Vafaei

Considerations before making money from a YouTube channel

Remember that it is a step-by-step process and you can not jump over some steps. At first, your videos are gonna suck. Like deriving, you should do it to learn it. It is ok to have doubts about this at first and do some experiments. But before spending your time, think about these:

Read full story

Foundations of Marketing

Let’s start with the definition of marketing by AMA (American Marketing Association):. Marketing is the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating,. communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large.

Read full story

The Rider at the last place notices others are doing it wrong

Pedaling harder is not the answer. It’s about your moves. Steves Jobs was very clear on what he wants people to know about Apple. After all, it is a noisy world saturated with marketing campaigns. He believed that even a great brand needs investment and caring if it’s going to retain its relevance and vitality. He believed that marketing is about values. Apple didn’t say we are better than windows. Instead, they said we believe in changing the world and we do it by designing user-friendly products which happen to make great computers.

Read full story

Ocean Protocol Where Blockchain & Big Data Collide

What is Ocean Protocol and why is it a huge investment opportunity?. You might have heard that data is the new oil. For example, just consider the valuations of companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google. In our increasingly digitized economies, data now drives an ever-increasing amount of global business. We are talking about data worth trillions of dollars. Even though this is good news for data-hungry AI but according to McKinsey less than one percent of global data is analyzed. Wouldn’t it be great to use more data and leverage AI for humanity's benefit? Well, there is a project called Ocean Protocol.

Read full story

What is Cardano and why you should care?

Why Cardano is special and provides a huge investment opportunity?. It’s important to know that Cardano is actually the blockchain and ADA is the cryptocurrency that fuels the blockchain much like Ether and Ethereum. If someone tells you that they’ve invested in Cardano it actually means that they’ve invested in the ADA.

Read full story
5 comments

Innovation happens everywhere

How companies can accelerate product development without sacrificing creativity?. “Innovation happens everywhere, but there is simply more elsewhere than here.”. The above quote is by two former Sun Microsystem executives. Companies can enhance their innovation activities by leveraging the knowledge, skills, and resources of external contributors. This is really the core idea behind a concept called “customer co-creation”.

Read full story

Proof-Of-Stake, Staking, and Passive Income in the Crypto World

Can it help me earn passive income with my cryptocurrency?. Let’s talk about staking and how it’s done on Ethereum. But before we dive into staking, let’s take a moment to understand the problem that staking tries to solve. Bitcoin and other decentralized cryptocurrencies give you the promise of sending money digitally without any central authority. Initially, the solution to managing a blockchain, which is a fancy term for a ledger of balances that aren’t controlled by anyone entity, was done through mining.

Read full story

There in no sharing in the sharing economy

A deeper look into the sharing economy and why it is about accessing not sharing. Sharing means non-profitable social exchange like when you give a ride to your friend without charging him or her. On the other hand, sharing economy is actually about accessing a product or service provided by someone else for some specific time in exchange for money.

Read full story

Crypto World Weekly Update #1

Paypal, a digital payment platform, announced UK customers can buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash using a connected bank account or debit card.

Read full story

How To Buy Ether

Ethereum is an extremely popular platform for developing decentralized apps. It uses Ether, one of the top cryptocurrencies around, as its currency. But getting your hands on some Ether can get a bit confusing if you’re just starting out.

Read full story

Tips for a successful business

Creativity brings disruption. Disruption brings opportunity. I heard from Denzel Washington that if you fall forward instead of backward, you can see what you are gonna hit. Fall forward towards success.

Read full story

Ethereum wallets in plain English (part 2)

Don't fall behind. Increase your crypto knowledge. I’m gonna talk about transaction fees and Gas. You’ll understand in a few minutes. While Bitcoin can be divided into 100,000,000 units with the smallest unit called a Satoshi, Ether can be divided into one quintillion units, 1 with 18 zeroes after it, and the smallest one called Wei.

Read full story

Tips for getting up early & energized

Good sleep and getting up early are some of the factors for productivity, a healthy lifestyle, and success. It’s an amazing feeling to get up early at 6 or 5 or even 4 a.m. 7 hours of good-quality sleep for a normal adult is enough unless you are a professional athlete or have medical conditions; In that case, you should ask a doctor’s opinion.

Read full story

Ethereum Wallets In Plain English (Part 1)

Don’t fall behind. Increase your crypto knowledge. Let’s learn about those pieces of software and hardware that allow us to interact with the Ethereum network. At its core, an Ethereum wallet holds your private key — the “secret password” that gives you control over your coins. It also supplies you with a public Ethereum address which people can use to send you Ethereum’s currency known as Ether. This is almost as far as Bitcoin and Ethereum go in terms of similarities.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy