Who is Teresa Fidalgo? Teresa Fidalgo Story On Facebook, Instagram, And TikTok

Disclosure: We write unique, high-quality, and researched long-form articles here on Newsbreak. This post is just for informational purposes and we debunked the myth that Teresa Fidalgo is just a story and there is no reality.

The Internet tends to fall in love with stories that come out of nowhere. This is the case in this one. If you are new to the whole Internet, you will find this news blast from the past. These kinds of stories were running wild back in the old days. There is a reason why that was the case because people believed in what they saw on the Internet. Copy and paste ghost stories are how you convince millions of people to post the messages on their status board and message it to several friends, all because of death.

These kinds of stories tend to speculate all over the Internet that inclu, includingcial media platforms that people use every day. It is easy to target a demographic. Sharing the post will give it more eyes on it, then it will make people make more posts related to these kinds of themes to boost their appeal. This will also lead to creating many different websites, articles being written on the topic boosting the ‘truth.’ You can see how deep these kinds of stories go on the Internet. If you are planning to share it, then you know what kind of action you are committing.

Now we get into the story that blew up recently online, the story about Teresa Fidalgo, and how true is it?

Now we have a copy and paste ghost story that is hitting the shelves of every social media platform. People are sharing the post like no other. This article will go deep into the Copy and Paste story and why it is being transferred or posted by every person, you know, on social media platforms.

The message :

This is how the message about Teresa Fidalgo reads

“I am Teresa Fidalgo and if you don’t post this on 20 other photos I will sleep with you forever,” the quote spammed at the bottom of thousands of Instagram pictures this week somewhat ambiguously warns.

And,

“A girl ignored and her mom died 29 days later. You can even search me on google.”

The message has made people search for Teresa Fidalgo on the Internet. The results are very, due to the search plenty of sites have been made to give more fuel to the fire. After extensive search results about Teresa Fidalgo, a catalog of reworking of a story came out of a viral video named ‘A Curva.’ This video has the same working pattern as the old movie ‘The Blair Witch Project.’

Who is Teresa Fidalgo?

The footage has a group of friends driving in the mountains, half away to the drive, and they pick up a hitchhiker named Teresa Fidalgo. She remains silent, but she points to a spot in the road where she died after a while. Then the camera pans back to her, reading a bloody face on her before the car crashes in the woods.

This is the story of Teresa Fidalgo. And the origin of the copy and paste stories that you see of her originates from this clip. This is not the first time that happened on the Internet, before th; beforeent, there was plenty that got huge coverage from the people of the Internet and from the media as well.

Is my mom going to die because of Teresa Fidalgo?

No, your mom is not going to die because of Teresa Fidalgo. After the story blew up on social media, plenty of internet users have made different websites creating phony links to the original story and amping it up to be scary. This always catches the mind of teenagers who have the tendency to believe what they see on websites and on their friend’s walls. Then they will decide the story is really not based on common sense but on how many posts they saw that day that mentioned the word, Teresa Fidalgo.

Your mother is not going to die because you didn’t share the original post or any post regarding Teresa Fidalgo on your wall or on your friend’s wall. These stories are written to create tension and anxiety among teenagers. Sharing the post further will create a larger audience for these kinds of posts for being created online. This will generate liking and sharing to a post that shares the same genre as the one with Teresa Fidalgo.

Teresa Fidalgo story:

The message reads as if a person doesn’t post the message about Teresa Fidalgo dialogue on the photos of 20 different people, they will die. To back up this claim, they have a girl and her mother who died 20 days later because she read the Teresa Fidalgo dialogue and didn’t post it on the photos of other people. This is the story that is being shared on many different social media platforms.

Teresa Fidalgo Facebook:

On Facebook, you are going to see this message being shared on different photos of Facebook. The message stays the same on Facebook, it doesn’t change in any way. Post about Teresa Fidalgo blowing up on Facebook, if you are seeing any post that mentions the word Teresa Fidalgo, you shouldn’t post it or spam it on other people’s wall or photo’s comment section. This will rather annoy people or scare them further.

You are going to see this message being shared on different platforms, all of them will have the same message and tone. This will also be the scene on Facebook as well, as people will spread the fake story to give all the unwanted attention it deserves. Make sure to not spread the message any further and give it a viral boost on the Internet.

Teresa Fidalgo Instagram:

Since the target of the message is about sharing the post on photos. You are going to see this post shared on many posts on Instagram. None of it is true, there are plenty of phony websites that have been put up to support the fake claim of the post. If you are planning to share it on the walls of other people, then you shouldn’t. There are no consequences that you are going to face upon sharing the post.

The deep research into the subject doesn’t go anywhere. All the websites that do support the claim are fake and created a few days ago. If you are sharing this post then you are amplifying the message and giving it a larger megaphone. Which will make people share the post even more to people.

Teresa Fidalgo TikTok:

On TikTok, you are going to see the same message being posted on videos as it does on other social media platforms. The message will get shared, not a change in the wording at all. People have to post the message on the wall of 20 different people. You are going to see this spiking up a lot on social media, especially the tik top. Since it has garnered a huge number of followers in the past few years compared to other social media apps that you see on the Internet.

Again it is highly encouraged not to share the message with more people, as it will create tension amongst many teenagers who tend to believe in anything they read up online. Many of them are easily gullible to this kind of story, which is making a return in the modern social media scenario.

Conclusion:

Overall, the story that you read about Teresa Fidalgo isn’t true at all, it’s one of the stories that are being created online to create gossip and discussion. This will lead to plenty of conspiracy theories based on the fake story without any origin at all. If you are planning to dedicate your time to share or post the message on your wall, then don’t. You will not only convince others to do the same but to believe in something that is not supported by any facts.