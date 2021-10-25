Watch Order of The My Hero Academia Movies and OVAs

Photo by Senad Palic on Unsplash

If you are one of those who think precisely what is the best chronological order to watch My Hero Academia movies in order, you may want to read this article. Then, you will learn the answer to your question. However, before looking at the chronological order to watch My Hero, Academia, introduce the actual My Hero Academia.

"My Hero Academia" is the latest anime movie to hit Japan, and Japanese anime fans are dying to know what the movie is all about. It is a Japanese manga about superheroes written by and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. The story is about Izuku Midoriya, an unassuming boy with no superpowers in the world of superpowers that are now commonplace, but who dreams that he can become a hero.

Midoriya is sought out by All Might, the most incredible Japanese Hero, who selects Midoriya to be his replacement. Midoriya shares his Quirk when he recognizes his potential and later helps enroll him into a prestigious high school for superheroes with training.

Here is the Chronological order to watch My Hero Academia Movies in order:

Season-1 (Episodes 1 to 13)

Ova: Save! Rescue Training

Season-2 (Episodes 13 to 38)

Ova: Training of the dead

Season-3 (Episodes 39 to 63)

Movie: Two Heroes

Season-4 (Episodes 64 to 88)

Movie: Heroes: rising

Season 1–2016 (Episodes 1 to 13)

In a world in which the majority of the population are gifted with unique powers referred to in the form of "it'sQuirks," Izuku Midoriya is a child who's always dreamed of becoming a hero despite not having the ability to do so. Still, then one day, the boy is victimized by a villain composed of sludge. However, he is saved from none other than All Might, the most well-known Hero of all time and the one he has admired from his childhood.

The story is entertaining and straightforward to follow. The plots woven through different episodes aren't long and run quickly and at a fast pace. It all begins when the Hero he has always loved is, All Might: the "Symbol of Peace." He is a fan and spies on him; as time passes, he tries to find the secret of All Might after an incident in the past.

Deku can impress All Might, who takes the young man to his side and devises the plan to prepare him mentally and physically for the most prestigious college for heroes. Season 1 consists of 13 episodes that describe the kick start and exciting story of the series.

Ova — Save! Rescue Training

Save! Rescue Training is the first OVA and a special episode released after the 1st season in 2016 in the My Hero Academia series. After four weeks of the attack on the class 1A's rescue training, the students returned to their training. The teachers are hurt. They have to confront the villain by themselves.

Season 2–2017(Episodes 13 to 38)

Season 2 streams episodes 14 to 38 filled with thrill and entertainment. After surviving an encounter with real villains, Midoriya and his friends now have a bigger task to face: the U.A. Sports Festival! Pitting all of U.A.'s1A's promising young athletes against one another, the sports event is nationally telecast and could decide the prospects of the future of these athletes.

But he's not yet mastered the precise control required to control his unique style, Midoriya will have to use all his skills to defeat his talented peers on the battlefield. If he does win in the competition, there are other strict academic tests to be faced and the possibility of being a part of the League of Villains lurking in the background. The road to heroism isn'the's going to be any less easy.

Ova — Training of the Dead

It was reasonable to believe "Training of the Dead" would be more enjoyable than the two Boku no hero Academia specials released in 2017. Class 1A at U.A. is enrolled in a survival course. For this special training, they are hosting guests, four students from another school. One of them is a former acquaintance of Tsu, and the other one doesn't get along with Bakugou but unintentionally. The training isn't in Midoriya'sisn't direction.

Season 3–2018(Episodes 39 to 63)

The third season kicks off in Class 1.A. 1B going to the summer Training Boot Camp. They meet a superhero group working with Mountain Rescues. They also encounter Kota, the orphan boy they care for, a naughty boy who does not have faith in or respect for heroes. Unfortunately, the adventure is cut short because of "The League of Villains — which leads "o Bakugo " to be captured by the enemy and "results in a fatal actual "exercise" where a failing score means the student's death.

Movie — Two Heroes

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is a safe decision to make this film an action story that is simultaneously incorporated within the series' canon in addition to being an independent film that can serve as an introduction to the series. The film provides a brief overview of the story and how it operates for the uninitiated; however, the film doesn't waste all of its time in recap mode. It believes, thus, its viewers can keep following the story.

Season 4–2019(Episodes 64 to 88)

The fourth season in the well-known series is the continuation of the story in the same place that the previous season left off, especially regarding the villains and the meeting that occurs between Overhaul and League of Villains.

The storyline provided by the latter one, who is the heir to a major yakuza organization, introduces fascinating plot points through a conflict that ultimately is a shaky and insecure alliance, the relationship between Overhaul and his daughter "Eri," and the new shattering technology that he is introducing to fight the heroes. The bulk of season 4 focuses on the above-mentioned aspects and Izuku's training with Nighteye being a secondary part.

Movie- Heroes: rising — 2019

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is an upcoming Japanese animated film about a superhero and the second movie inspired by Manga My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi. It was written and written by Kenji Nagasaki and created through Bones, and made available in Japan on the 20th of December 2019.

My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising revolves around a mighty New villain named Nine who's determined to climb the ranks to fill in the gap that has been created following the fact that All Might recently stepped down as the "Number One Symbol of Peace."

Final Words

In conclusion, we can say that it was the best Chronological order to watch My Hero Academia Movies In Order. If you want to jump right into the Anime, I suggest that you start with the first episode. It will start your journey into which is the best order to watch the My Hero Academia series. Good luck!