Experience the excitement: 2024 movie releases

My last article was about 2024 movie releases, but that's not all! I'm here to deliver even more information about what's to come in the world of movies. There's so much to look forward to, and I'm excited to share it with you!



Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Set to release on December 20, 2024, the upcoming movie directed by Jeff Fowler and starring Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Jason Marsden and more is sure to be a hit. With a star-studded cast and a talented director, this movie is sure to be a must-see. Fans of the actors and director alike are eagerly awaiting the release of this movie, and it is sure to be a success.



Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Directed by Wes Ball, the upcoming movie Kingdom of the Planets of the Apes is set to release on May 24, 2024. It stars Freya Allen, Owen Teague as Cornelius, Peter Macon, and many more talented actors. This movie is sure to be an exciting addition to the Apes franchise, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.



Gladiator 2

Set to release on November 22, 2024, the upcoming movie directed by Ridley Scott will star Spencer Treat Clark and Paul Mescal both playing the character of Lucius. So far, no other details have been released about the film.

The Electric State

The Electric State is an upcoming American science fiction adventure film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag

Starring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, Chris Pratt as Keats, and Anthony Mackie in a supporting role, this upcoming movie promises to be a star-studded affair. Other notable names attached to the project include a variety of Hollywood heavyweights, ensuring that this movie will be one to watch. With the combination of these amazing actors, this movie is sure to be a hit!



Blade

The further adventures of vampire hunter Blade.

Yann Demange is the director of the upcoming movie Blade, starring Mahershala Ali in the titular role, as well as Aaron Pierre, Kit Harington, and more. This highly anticipated film is sure to be a hit with fans of the original comic book series. With such a talented cast and crew, Blade is sure to be an exciting and thrilling experience.

