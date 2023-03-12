2024 Movie releases: an exciting look ahead!

Great! We've just entered 2023, and we were discussing films releasing this summer. Let's look ahead to 2024 and see what movies will be hitting the big screen next year!

Joker: Folie a Deux Photo by YouTube

Joker: Folie a Deux

Directed by Todd Philips, the plot of this film remains a mystery - but it stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, Zazie Beetz as Sofie Dumond, and Robert De Niro and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Mark your calendars for October 4th, 2024 for its release!

Deadpool 3 Photo by The Cosmic Circus

Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy directs the highly anticipated third installment, which sees Deadpool and Wolverine joining forces! Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in this movie, which is set to hit cinemas on November 8, 2024.

DEADPOOL 3 Official Teaser Announcement (2024)

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gabot Photo by IMDb

Snow White

Director Marc Webb is bringing the 1937 classic animation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to life, with Gal Gadot starring as the wicked Queen and Rachel Zegler playing the role of Snow White. Mark your calendars for March 22nd, 2024--Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will finally be available to view!

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gabot "Snow White" Interview

Wicked: Part One Photo by People.com

Wicked: Part One

In an alternate look at the land of Oz, the true heroine is wrongfully cast as the "wicked" witch and actually turns out to be a freedom fighter who battles against the wizard for her homeland.

Jon M. Chu will be directing this movie that stars Cynthia Eviro as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard of Oz and so many more! It has been announced it will be released on Christmas Day, 2024.

Mufasa: The Lion King Photo by IGN

Mufasa: The Lion King

Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored.

Barry Jenkins, the acclaimed director of Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, is taking on the beloved Disney classic, The Lion King. He is assembling an all-star cast, including Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Aaron Pierre, and more! Mark your calendars for July 5th, 2024 to watch the release of Mufasa: The Lion King. It's sure to be an amazing experience!



Madame Web Photo by IMDb

Madame Web

Spin-off from Spider-Man centering on a clairvoyant mutant named Madame Web.

Get ready to experience an incredible movie directed by the renowned S.J. Clarkson on February 16th, 2024! This star-studded film features an impressive cast, including Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, and Jill Hennessey. Don't miss out on this amazing movie experience!



Garfield 2024 Photo by Bollywood Hungama

Garfield

Mark Dindal is directing an upcoming movie starring John Cena, Chris Pratt as Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson as Vic, and more. This much-anticipated movie is slated to hit theaters on May 24th, 2024, and it promises to be an exciting and entertaining experience for all. With such a talented cast and crew, this movie is sure to be a hit!



Kung Fu Panda 4 Photo by Forbes

Kung Fu Panda 4

Wow, this movie is sure to be an absolute hit! Directed by the talented Joe Crawford, this film features the incredible Jack Black as Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, and Seth Rogen as Mantis, plus so many more amazing actors.