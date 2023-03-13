Educational screen time: my daughter's favourite shows for learning and fun

Paisley's Corner Photo by YouTube

Paisley's Corner

I immigrated to America when I was 12 and I didn’t speak a word of English! I found television and movies to be very helpful in my learning journey, so I love being able to now use my voice to help little ones learn in a similar way with positive, engaging , educational screen time. I’m not technically a teacher but I do have a degree from The University of Washington, and reading to children at local Pre-Schools/Kindergartens was one of my favorite activities before my husband and I had our daughter Paisley :)

Sesame Street Photo by Twitter

Sesame Street

Sesame Street has been around since the 1960s and is still going strong today. It is currently in its 56th season, having produced over 4,500 episodes. It has become a beloved part of many people's childhoods, and continues to be a source of entertainment and education for children of all ages.





Songs For Littles Photo by YouTube

Songs For Littles

Rachel Accurso, also known as Mrs. Rachel, is a former preschool teacher from NYC who has become an internet sensation overnight. She collaborated with her husband, fellow teachers, and musicians to bring educational videos to babies and toddlers, helping them with speech delays, singing, counting, reading, and occasional sign language. Her project, Songs For Littles, has become incredibly popular on TikTok and YouTube, and she has been able to use her skills as a teacher to help children all over the world.

Songsforlittles.com



Chip and Potato Photo by Netflix

Chip and Potato

A loveable pug and her mouse BFF start kindergarten, welcome new siblings and learn to become part of their community.

Chip and Potato Trailer





Gabby's Dollhouse Photo by What's On Netflix

Gabby's Dollhouse

Gabby and her host of feline friends play their way through her spectacular dollhouse, complete with mini worlds and never-ending surprises

Gabby's Dollhouse Episode



Songs For Littles, Paisley's Corner, and Sesame Street are all available on YouTube, making it easy for children to access their favorite shows. In addition, Chip and Potato and Gabby's Dollhouse can be found on Netflix, providing even more entertainment for kids. With so many options available, children can enjoy hours of fun and educational content. When I tell you that I know every song and theme song and dance from the shows my daughter watches, I'm not exaggerating. These shows have helped her to speak when she was struggling and to clap and dance. She knows words I did not teach her that I later find out she learned from one of these shows. She knows her animals and can count to 10. Chip and Potato teach lessons and consequences, Gabby's Dollhouse gives her a sense of imagination, and she even knows some instruments thanks to DJ Catnip. Just like how these shows have helped my child, I'm sure they will help yours too and they will love it.