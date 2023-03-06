Teyana Taylor's new movie "A Thousand and One" set to release at the End of March

Teyana Taylor Photo by IMDb

Teyana Taylor has been in the music industry since 2005, signed to Kayne Wests record label. She made her mark in the music industry with her feature in Kayne West's music video Fade in 2016. As well as her songs "Wake Up Love" and "Gonna Love Me."However, many people may not be aware that Teyana has also been successful in the acting industry. In 2010, she played Rena in Stomp the Yard, followed by Sabrina in Madea's Big Happy Family in 2011, as well as Sherri on 2019's The Trap and Don in Cruel Summer in 2012 and many more! Teyana Taylor is a multi-talented artist who has made a name for herself in both the music and acting industries.

A Thousand and One Photo by IMDb

On March 31st, Teyana Taylor will be starring in the new movie, set in NYC, A Thousand and One, directed by A. V. Rockwell. Taylor will be playing Inez, the mother of her 6-year-old son Terry, played by Aaron Adetola. Inez is described as a free-spirited woman, who is determined to take her son back from the foster care system and find themselves a home. The movie is sure to be an exciting and emotional journey for both mother and son.

Unapologetic and free-spirited Inez kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. They set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity and stability in a rapidly changing New York City.

The movie also stars William Catlet as Lucky, Sara Pacheco as Alicia, and many more talented actors and actresses. With an all-star cast, this movie is sure to be a hit.

"A Thousand and One" Trailer