Keep an eye out this Summer for these four films

One of Netflix's Underrated Series "You Don't Know Me"

"You Don't Know Me" is a limited series, a Netflix original. It is 4 episodes with the amount of information that belongs in 6. Though the main character's name is never disclosed, according to Google, his name is Hero, so that is what we will call him. Now, this show starts with Hero in court accused of the murder of Jamil. All the evidence the court has is a gun that was found in Hero's home, his hair in the back of Jamil's car, words Hero spoke to Jamil, and Jamil's lifeless body. Now, before you think this is about racism, it could be and if it is, it's not solely about racism. This is about facts, the truth. Hero made it clear, the court only had bits and pieces but the whole truth.