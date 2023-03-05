Keep an eye out this Summer for these four films

Insidious: Fear the Dark - July 7, 2023
Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son, Dalton, off at school. However, Dalton's college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.
All About Horror in 2023: Insidious: Fear the Dark
Wow, Insidious: Fear the Dark has such an amazing cast - Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins as Dalton, Lin Shaye and Rose Byrne! I'm so excited to see it!
The Nun 2 - September 8, 2023
The Nun 2 is an upcoming American gothic supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves and written by Akela Cooper, Ian Goldberg, and Richard Naing from a story by Cooper and James Wan. It serves as the sequel to The Nun and the ninth installment in The Conjuring Universe franchise.
Wow, that's awesome! Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons and Anna Popplewell - sounds like a great cast!
Barbie - July 21, 2023
After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.
Originally known as Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie will be taking on the role of Barbie in the upcoming live-action movie. She will be joined by Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as Will Ferrell and America Ferrera!
The Equalizer 3 - September 1, 2023
The Equalizer 3 is an upcoming American vigilante action film directed by Antoine Fuqua. It is the sequel to the 2018 film The Equalizer 2, which was based on the TV series of the same name. The film stars Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning, reuniting on-screen for the first time since 2004's Man on Fire.
The Equalizer 3 Plot Details Revealed, Will Take Denzel Washington to Europe
Equalizer 3 is set to be an exciting movie, with an all-star cast. Denzel Washington will be returning to reprise his role as Robert McCall, and he will be joined by Dakota Fanning, Gaia Scodellaro, and more. With such a talented cast, Equalizer 3 is sure to be an amazing movie.
