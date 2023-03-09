Uncovering the books behind six popular movies

Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption Photo by Simon & Schuster

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shawshank Redemption is a 1994 American drama film directed by Frank Darabont. It is based on the 1982 Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption and stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. The film tells the story of Andy Dufresne, a banker who is wrongfully convicted of double murder and sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary. While there, he befriends Ellis "Red" Redding, a fellow prisoner, and finds himself protected by the guards after the warden begins using him in his money-laundering operation. The film was a huge success, both critically and commercially, and was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Jurassic Park Photo by BBC

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park is a 1993 American science fiction film directed by Stephen Spielberg. What many people may not know is that the first two films are based on the 1990 novella of the same name. It follows a group of scientists and visitors to a theme park of cloned dinosaurs, which soon break loose and begin to wreak havoc. The film was a huge success, grossing over $914 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at the time of its release. It has since been surpassed by other films, but remains a classic of the genre.

The Godfather Photo by TV Insider

The Godfather

The Godfather Trilogy, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, is based on the 1969 novella written by Mario Puzo. This classic story follows the Corleone crime family and their struggles to maintain their power and influence in the world of organized crime. The trilogy consists of three films: The Godfather (1972), The Godfather Part II (1974), and The Godfather Part III (1990). All three films were critically acclaimed and remain some of the most iconic films of all time.

Shrek! Photo by Bookstr

Shrek

The famous movie Shrek, directed by Vicky Jenson and Andrew Adamson, is based on the picture book Shrek! written by William Steig. It follows the story of a green ogre who embarks on a quest to rescue a princess and reclaim his swamp from a group of fairy tale creatures. The movie was a huge success, earning over $484 million at the box office and winning the first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It has since become a beloved classic, spawning multiple sequels, spin-offs, and even a Broadway musical.

If Beale Street Could Talk Photo by Hulu

If Beale Street Could Talk

If Beale Street Could Talk is a 2018 film directed by Barry Jenkins, based on the 1974 novella written by James Baldwin, Gone Girl. It tells the story of a young African American couple, Tish and Fonny, who are struggling to prove Fonny's innocence after he is wrongfully arrested for a crime he did not commit. Through the couple's love and determination, they fight to clear his name and keep their family together. The film is a powerful exploration of love, injustice, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Gone Girl Photo by Movies & Meaning

Gone Girl

Gone Girl is a 2014 film directed by David Fincher, based on the 2012 crime thriller novel of the same name written by Gillian Flynn. The movie follows the story of Nick Dunne and his wife Amy, whose disappearance on their fifth wedding anniversary leads to a complex investigation. Through a series of flashbacks, the audience is taken through the events leading up to Amy's disappearance and the investigation that follows. The movie is full of suspense and mystery, and features an all-star cast including Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry.