Dirty Cops and Picking Sides - "Black and Blue" Movie Review

Black and Blue (2019) is an amazing movie starring Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, and Frank Grillo. It follows Alicia, a black female cop who is three weeks into her new job after taking time off from her station in Iraq. She and her partner Kevin, a white cop, are riding around Kingston when Kevin mentions that they don't take calls there anymore unless a Blue is in trouble. At a gas station, Alicia runs into some familiar faces - Missy and her brother Mouse.

After returning to the station, Kevin was asked to do a double shift that he was unavailable for, leaving Alicia to take his place. Alicia was now partnered up with Deacon Brown, who was already hard on her because she was a rookie. He told her she was a Blue and not one of them at Kingston. They had one call and settled it, and were on their way to the next, though that call had come from Brown's personal cell phone.

Brown instructed her to stay in the car, and she did as she was told until she witnessed a young man attempting to break into a vehicle. Ten seconds later, she heard gun fire. Even though Brown had told her to stay put, she knew that this was code for her to provide back-up for her partner.

Terry And Darius Fight Scene Photo by MovieStillsDB

Alicia had seen something she shouldn't have. She had been filming with her body cam when she witnessed Brown, along with two other white men, Terry and Smitty, shoot three unarmed teenagers. Now, Alicia was a part of something she shouldn't be - a witness to a crime that had been committed by people who appeared to be undercover and dirty cops.

Smitty and Terry wanted to cover up their crime of killing the drug gangs nephew, so they decided to blame Alicia. Knowing that she had to protect herself, Alicia went to the gas station where Mouse worked to call her partner Kevin for help. Unfortunately, Kevin was also in on the plan. It seemed that everyone was in on the crime, and the only way to keep it a secret was to get rid of the body cam that could have exposed them.

Alicia (Naomie Harris) and Mouse (Tyrese) Photo by The M Report

Alicia had gone to Mouse's house, where she planned to stay until nightfall. However, an alert was sent out for her. Zero, was the name of the drug dealers nephew, Darius the head of the drug gang and a friend of Missy's are now involved. Terry and Smitty soon arrived at Mouse's house, and they all had to flee the scene quickly. Mouse ends up being taken but Darius and his gang, being beat until he speaks.

Alicia is determined to get Mouse back, so she bravely ventures into the fire to confront Kingston. Following her partner's advice, her plan works and the police are called. She is able to give her body cam to Darius, which clears her name with him, but not yet with the feds. Fortunately, Mouse is resourceful and manages to sneak into the police station, ultimately clearing Alicia's name.

Watch Free on TubiTV