"The Strays" #2 on Netflix's Top 10

The Strays are about Neve, the mother of Dione and Carl. Neve is introduced on the phone with her sister, speaking about how she doesn't want to be in the position she is in. Neve is a light-skinned woman who took her sister's advice to play the cards she was dealt in this world. As a result, Neve left and didn't take her children with her.

Instead of following the path that had been laid out for her, Neve chose to go her own way. She got married, had two more children - Sebastian and Mary, who were even lighter than her - and moved to the suburbs. Her children attended the top private school in the county, but Neve never spoke about her past or her black heritage. She wore wigs, usually black straight wigs, and her daughter's hair was wavy and bleached blonde. Despite this, her daughter wanted to reconnect with her black side, as evidenced by a close-up of her edges in the movie.

Neve was driving home when she noticed a dark-skinned woman following her. This wasn't the first time Neve had seen her; her husband had previously mentioned a "sweet black girl" who he had hired that day. and Mary has a friend named Ashley who had braided her bleached blonde hair.

Neve had also seen a man around her son's school, who she had instructed him not to speak to. Despite this, Sebastian had snuck around to hang out with him and that man even went to Sebastian's games. Neve was becoming increasingly suspicious of the woman and the man, and wondered what their connection was. Though she knew in the back of her mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSCq9_0l1v2qk200
Carl and Dione, Dione's BirthdayPhoto byDigital Spy

A light-skinned Black woman's meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town.

Towards the end of the film, it is revealed that Carl and Dione are the man and woman who have been getting close to their half siblings and stalking their mother. Though it appears that they just want to get to know their family and understand why their mother left, the truth is that Neve had to leave for what she felt was the right thing to do at the time.

After Neve gives them funds to go back to their home and start a new life, the situation takes a dark turn after Carl and Dione just want answers, and answers turn into murder, one parent down. When Neve can't handle the situation, she isn't thinking about her children so she does what she does best - leave. Mary and Sebastian are now in the same situation as Carl and Dione, facing the consequences of their mother's actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419d4g_0l1v2qk200
The StraysPhoto byWherever I Look

Movies and shows are such an amazing way to connect with the world, explore different cultures, and imagine the possibilities.

