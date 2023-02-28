One of Netflix's Underrated Series "You Don't Know Me"

Kyra & Hero Photo by IMDb

"You Don't Know Me" is a limited series, a Netflix original. It is 4 episodes with the amount of information that belongs in 6.

Though the main character's name is never disclosed, according to Google, his name is Hero, so that is what we will call him. Now, this show starts with Hero in court accused of the murder of Jamil. All the evidence the court has is a gun that was found in Hero's home, his hair in the back of Jamil's car, words Hero spoke to Jamil, and Jamil's lifeless body. Now, before you think this is about racism, it could be and if it is, it's not solely about racism. This is about facts, the truth. Hero made it clear, the court only had bits and pieces but the whole truth.

As Hero has no lawyer, he will be defending himself and as the court grants him time to speak, Hero uses this as an opportunity, to tell the truth.

Kyra is the start of it all; she is the reason Hero is in this situation. Hero starts his story like this.

He saw her on the bus on his way home from work. He's a car salesperson. Kyra is a reader and does not like reading as a hobby. Reading his her life, books are her life. Hero wanted her, so he took the bus at the same time every day until he ran into her again. Long story short, they fell in love, his house slowly turning into theirs and his family turning into hers. It was a picture-perfect relationship until a man showed up at their door, saying how she owed her debt.

The next day Kyra ends up leaving Hero with no explanation for why. Not disclosing where she was, just know that she is in the mix of something bigger than her.

After being M.I. A for four days and no one doing anything about it, Hero sets up flyers everywhere, then after a month, Hero's sister Bless suggested he look for her himself. He found her and didn't like what he saw so he left, saying she made her choice but after listening to his sister purchases a gun from Jamil and goes back for her. That is where things get difficult. Now not only is Kyra in deep, but now Hero is too.

Jamil making deals with Hero Photo by IMDb

Involved with a gang called Glockz, Kyra is a prop, paying off her brother's debt, who is currently in prison. Jamil was a drug dealer on his and the north side, now Hero, as he unknowingly took from a pimp.

That's all I will say for now. I will say this, though there is a questionable scene. It makes you question everything you just watched. "Why don't you just tell the truth?" Are we the watchers listening and watching a lie?

So if it's a lie, what is the truth? Who is Hero protecting? Is he innocent? Guilty? That's for you to decide.