Let's Talk About It - Short Horror Films

I absolutely love the idea of discussing short horror films! It's amazing how many talented filmmakers are out there creating such incredible works of art, and it's so easy to forget about them in the midst of all the popular Netflix films and theater releases. It's great that we can take the time to appreciate the underrated short films hidden in YouTube. Let's talk short horror films!

ALTER

ALTER is an ever-expanding platform for the most daring storytellers in the world of horror. We are a home, community and launching pad for our filmmakers. Slip into the dark, disturbing corners of cutting-edge horror.

The Follower

We Die Alone

Other Side of the Box

Independent Filmmakers

It's inspiring to see individuals like J. Zachary Thurman, who have taken the initiative to create their own short film, "Finley". Unlike ALTER, which is a large production company, Thurman is an individual who is trying to make it in the film and production industry. His 25 minute and 27 second short film is a testament to his ambition and creativity. It's amazing to see what individuals can accomplish when they put their minds to it!

Alexandra (Brooke Wallace), her boyfriend Chris (Keith Dowsett), and her friend Jennifer (Alexa Leigh Fletcher) are three college students who move in together. After finding the titular ventriloquist dummy, they learn to coexist with it as it tries unsuccessfully to off them, one by one. Humiliated by his lack of prowess in the killer doll department, Finley exiles himself back into his attic crate. When violent intruders target the house, though, Finley gets a chance at redemption.

FINLEY

2. Tyler Czajkowski has presented an interesting and somewhat scary take on our childhood memories of box forts, His idea of transforming these forts into a dark and mysterious place is certainly intriguing.

Based on the Creepypasta and r/NoSleep short story written by Mallory Eddy. Directed by Tyler Czajkowski.

Box Fort

3. Dave Landau is another individual who contributed to this short film, which tells the story of a young

woman who moves into a new home, only to find an unexpected visitor. Dave's work on this project

is greatly appreciated and his efforts have helped to bring this story to life.

Don't Hit Send!

I would like to share some of my favorite films with you.

I Heard It Too - Matt Sears

Don't Look Away - Christopher Cox

