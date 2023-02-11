The Story Of Jessica Watson - "True Spirit"

Senai
Jessica Watson (OAM) navigated some of the world’s most remote oceans and survived seven knockdowns and 210 days alone at sea to become the youngest person to sail solo, nonstop around the world, aged 16.

The true story of Jessica Watson was portrayed by Teagan Croft in the Netflix Original "True Spirit"

Jessica Watson is an inspirational figure who was born in Queensland, Australia to Julie and Robert Watson. Raising Jessica and her three siblings on a boat, her parents taught them how to sail and instilled in them a strong sense of adventure. However, it was a book, Jessie Martin's "Lionheart: A Journey of the Human Spirit", that truly ignited Jessica's passion for sailing and inspired her to pursue her dreams. We can only admire Jessica for her courage and determination to achieve her goals.

Despite the underestimation she got from her peers, Jessica was set sail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gI3Uo_0kjq4Mj500
Jessica Watson - Youngest To Sail Around The WorldPhoto byHaley's Hope

Officially announced in May 2009, the journey was expected to take eight months with an estimated sailing distance of 23,000 nautical miles (43,000 km). To fulfill the plan of sailing non-stop and unassisted, during the journey no other person would be allowed to give her anything and she must not moor to any port or other boat, although advice over radio communication would be permitted.

Jessica had Dyslexia, making it difficult for her to read her coordinates. Despite her parents' warnings, she sailed through, facing multiple storms along the way. She was stuck between life and death, but she managed to make it through.

On her travels, Jessica wanted to feel less alone, so she decided to blog her journey to keep her supporters and family updated. She wanted them to know that she is safe and sound on her journey.

Overcoming early struggles with dyslexia, Jessica became a storyteller, firstly on her popular blog ...The documentary she filmed while at sea was narrated by Sir Richard Branson, and a film adaption of Jessica’s story is set to be released on Netflix on the 3rd of February 2023.

Jessica had a dream to be the youngest person to sail around the world unassisted, but unfortunately, that record was taken by Laura Dekker, a Dutch girl who is two years younger than Jessica. Despite this, Jessica is still an inspiration to others and her dream serves as a reminder of the power of ambition and determination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQikI_0kjq4Mj500
Jessica Watson NowPhoto byjessicawatson.com

Now 29 years old, Jessica still resides in Australia and continues to have a passion for sailing. Despite the challenges she has faced in her personal life, Jessica remains a strong and spirited individual. If you would like to learn more about her, her own website is available for you to explore.

# drama# adventure# suspence# inspirational# netflix

