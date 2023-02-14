Whodunit? Season 4 Part 1 - "You"

Joe is back to his old habits, rising in the ranks of London society after his dalliance with Love and his affair with Marianne. Despite leaving his son in America, Joe has resorted to faking his death in order to start a new life. To make matters worse, it appears he has been using his powers of observation to spy on Kate and Malcolm's private relations. While Joe may be trying to keep a low profile this season, it is difficult to condone his actions and it remains to be seen whether his choices will lead to a positive or negative outcome.

As Joe begins to become more familiar with Kate, she finds herself in a difficult situation that Joe is struggling to ignore. Despite his efforts, he cannot help but intervene and save her, which leads to a life he is not accustomed to. Joe has been invited by Malcolm to a lavish party hosted by Kate's best friend, Phoebe, and this is a stark contrast to his humble beginnings. While this may seem like a positive opportunity for Joe, it is important to remember that it is not always wise to be so trusting of those we do not know.

Joe and Kate Looking For Blue Photo by Netflix

Despite the copious amounts of alcohol that Joe consumed at the party, he had a chance encounter with a man that his student, Nadia, had mentioned. Rhys, an author, was still deciding whether or not to run for mayor. Joe and Rhys had a conversation that left Joe feeling suspicious of Rhys, as he was able to relate to Joe's background of poverty. By the end of the night, Joe was heavily intoxicated and his neighbor, Malcolm, walked him home. Unfortunately, this is not the first time Joe has woken up to a dead body, as in season 3 he woke up to a dead man. This time, when Joe awoke, he found Malcolm dead on his dining room table with a knife lodged in his chest, and he had no recollection of what had happened. Did Joe do it, or is he being framed?

Roald Suspicious Of Joe Photo by Newsweek

It is a sad and unfortunate situation that the wealthy members of Joe's social circle have been dropping like flies in the wake of Malcolm's death. Furthermore, the strange messages sent by Joe's stalker have added to the mystery and confusion. While it is unclear whether the culprit is Love, Kate, one of the wealthy, or someone else entirely. The fact remains that Joe, being an American, is an automatic suspect, not by the police but in the eyes of someone who is even more obsessed with Kate than Joe is. This is a troubling and alarming development, and it is essential that the truth be uncovered in order to ensure justice is served.