This Black History Month: Black History Movies

Senai

Self Made: Madam C.J. Walker

Sarah Breedlove, portrayed by Octavia Spencer, is an inspiring story of a self-made African-American woman who became the first recorded female millionaire. She was born in Delta, Louisiana in 1867 and was orphaned at the age of seven. Despite the odds, she was determined to make something of herself and, in 1905, she moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she created her own hair-care products for Black women. She was able to build a successful business and eventually became the first African-American and female self-made millionaire. Her story is one of determination, hard work, and success, and it serves as an inspiration to all women.

"Self Made: Madam C.J. Walker" Trailer

Hidden Figures

Taraji P. Henson portrays Katherine Johnson, Octavia Spencer plays Dorothy Vaughan, and Janelle Monáe stars as Mary Jackson in the true story of three African-American women hired by NASA to be the brains behind one of the most important operations in history. These women used their intelligence and determination to help launch the first successful space mission. Their story is an inspiring example of what can be achieved when faced with adversity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMq2v_0kcDwKZm00
Hidden Figures, Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia SpencerPhoto byParent Preview

"Hidden Figures" Trailer

42

Starring Chadwick Boseman, this film is a biographical drama about Jackie Robinson, the first African-American to play in the Major Baseball League. It follows his journey from the Negro Leagues to becoming the first black player to break the color barrier in Major League Baseball. The film highlights Robinson's struggles and successes as he faced racism and prejudice in pursuit of his dream. It also showcases his courage and determination to overcome the odds and become an inspiration for generations to come.

"42" Trailer

I Am Not Your Negro

In the documentary "I Am Not Your Negro", filmmaker Raoul Paul brings to life the unfinished pages of James Baldwin's book, "Remember This House". This project was about the assassinations of Baldwin's close friends, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Medgar Evers. Through this documentary, Paul is able to show the audience the impact these assassinations had on Baldwin, and how it shaped the civil rights movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSXFr_0kcDwKZm00
I Am Not Your Negro Cover PhotoPhoto byAmazon.com

"I Am Not Your Negro" Trailer

Race

Stephen James portrays Jesse Owens, an African American track and field athlete, in the 1936 Olympic Games. Owens' incredible performance earned him four gold medals, making him one of the most successful athletes in Olympic history. His success was especially remarkable considering the racism and discrimination he faced in the 1930's. Owens' story is an inspiring one, and Stephen James does an excellent job of bringing it to life on the big screen.

"Race" Trailer

