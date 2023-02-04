Allison Williams and Violet McGraw play the roles of Cady and Gemma, respectively. Cady was in a car with her parents during a bad snow storm when they had to stop, and this stop changed her life forever. After a fight for her life, she is released to the custody of her Aunt Gemma. Gemma works at a toy store where she invents the latest and trending toys, one of which she is building under her bosses nose. M3gan (Model 3 Generative Android) is Gemma's latest creation, and her boss is not satisfied with it. Cady, however, is intrigued by it and is interested in having a toy just like it. After seeing Gemma's robot "Bruce" in the room, Cady makes it known that if she had a toy just like Bruce, it would be all she ever needed. Gemma then gets to work on finishing up M3gan, and pairs her with Cady.

The more M3gan spent time with Cady, the better she worked and the better she understood. M3gan had a way of making Cady laugh and feel better, and she was always there to give her advice and remind her of her tasks around the house. Things were going smoothly until M3gan started acting strange, not in a glitchy way, but in a way that Gemma saw as dangerous. Though M3gan may have seen it as protecting Cady, Gemma saw it as a threat.

Cady was angry with her Aunt for trying to keep her and M3gan apart. She thought that M3gan was the only one who truly cared for her, but she was wrong. When Cady was presented with the choice between M3gan and Gemma, she had to consider the consequences of her decision. Launching the product would mean torturing the lives of children, and Gemma needed Cady's help to destroy M3gan. In the end, Cady realized that Gemma had been there for her all along, and that M3gan was not the only one who cared for her.