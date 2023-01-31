"You People" - #1 On Netflix Top 10 Movies

"You People" starring Lauren London, Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long is currently at the top of Netflix's trending list. This movie has been receiving a lot of love from viewers, and it's no surprise why. With such a star-studded cast, it's sure to be a hit. The combination of comedy, drama, and romance makes it a great choice for any movie night. So, if you're looking for something to watch, "You People" is definitely worth checking out.

This film is about 35-year-old Ezra, a Jewish man whose best friend is a black lesbian. Together, they have a podcast where they discuss "The Culture" as Ezra puts it. Ezra is desperately searching for the woman of his dreams, and his mother is trying to help him by setting him up with someone from their church. However, Ezra's date does not take his career choices seriously, and it seems that dating is not meant for him. One day, around the same time a few blocks down Arima, a black Muslim woman breaks up with her boyfriend and gets lost on her way to work. She stops in front of the building where Ezra is entering her car, mistakenly believing her to be his Uber driver.

Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London) On First Date Photo by Glamour UK

Ezra and Amira hit it off when he asked her out on a date, eventually asking Ezra's parent for her hand, but their families were a major obstacle. Amira's father put Ezra to the test, giving him a hard time, while Ezra's family was overly enthusiastic and tried too hard to impress her, coming off as insensitive and disrespectful. Despite their mutual desire to marry, Ezra and Amira knew that their families would never get along and that it would never work out. The night of their dinner rehearsal Ezra and Amira decided to split.

Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London) Family Meeting For The First Time Photo by Distractify

Months later, Amira's father heard Ezra's podcast, despite his belief that he wouldn't make it. He was deeply moved by what Ezra had to say and decided to take action. With the help of Ezra's mother, he was able to make things right between them. Despite the differences in their racial backgrounds and religious beliefs, this family was able to come together for the sake of their children and their happiness.

Though this movie may be a comedy, it holds a powerful message that I hope viewers will recognize and appreciate. No matter someone's background, love is love, and there is nothing more important than acceptance. This movie conveys the idea that everyone should be accepted for who they are and that we should not judge people based on their differences. It is a powerful reminder that we should all strive to be more open-minded and accepting of each other.